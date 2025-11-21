Looking back at the 2025 NFL Draft, the top-end talent hasn't produced just yet. Cam Ward can't turn around the Tennessee Titans by himself, Travis Hunter is on injured reserve, the New York Giants recently penalized Abdul Carter after missing a walkthrough and Ashton Jeanty averages just 55.4 rushing yards per game. Then, there's Tetairoa McMillan.

The No. 8 overall pick of the Carolina Panthers is coming off the best performance of his young NFL career, catching eight of 12 targets for a season-high 130 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons. Raheem Morris boasted what was statistically the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL until McMillan got through with them.

Up next for the Panthers are the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, and their coach, Kyle Shanahan, told reporters that McMillan really caught his eye during the draft process. Furthermore, Shanahan also predicted that McMillan is going to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in the near future.

"I think he's a stud," Shanahan said. "He's going to be one of the best receivers in this league sooner than later. He's got all the skill sets to do it and I think he's just getting started."

McMillan the Arizona Wildcat

Travis Hunter won the Biletnikoff Award last season, but McMillan earned his own consideration as the top wide receiver in the class. The Arizona star caught 84 passes for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. McMillan earned consensus All-American and First Team All-Big 12 status, and his 1,319 receiving yards ranked third in the FBS.

McMillan led the FBS in receiving yards over his last three seasons with 3,423, which also set an Arizona program record. He showed off his ability as a deep-ball threat, with 35 career receptions of 20-plus air yards, which again, ranked most in the FBS from 2022-24.

Apart from the production and big-play ability, McMillan also possessed desirable size at 6-foot-5, 212 pounds. He tied Mike Evans, Calvin Johnson, Mike Williams and Plaxico Burress in being the tallest wide receiver drafted in the top 10 in the Common Draft Era.

Where McMillan ranks among Panthers rookie WRs

Tetairoa McMillan CAR • WR • #4 TAR 89 REC 54 REC YDs 748 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

It's safe to say that Bryce Young has found his new WR1. In 11 games this season, McMillan caught 54 passes for 748 yards and four touchdowns.

Check out how that stacks up against the rest of the NFL:

Category Number NFL rank Receptions 54 T-15th Receiving yards 748 6th Yards per reception 13.9 T-22nd

Last Sunday against the Falcons, McMillan became the second rookie in Panthers history to have 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a single game, joining David Gettis in 2010.

Statistically speaking, he's on track to be the best rookie wideout in Panthers franchise history.

Year Player Receiving yards Receiving yards per game 2014 Kelvin Benjamin 1,008 63.0 2018 DJ Moore 788 49.3 2004 Keary Colbert 754 50.3 2025 Tetairoa McMillan 748 68.0

No longer a sleeper in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race

Earlier this season, Offensive Rookie of the Year looked like a two-horse race between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren, with maybe Jaxson Dart making a case in the background. However, McMillan is now a favorite to win this award, and could clinch it with a strong finish to the season.

Here are the latest odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year, via FanDuel Sportsbook.