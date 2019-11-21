Patriots' Mohamed Sanu expected to miss battle with Cowboys, could reportedly be sidelined a few weeks
This would be a huge blow to the Patriots receiver corps, and he's not the only wideout that might be sidelined
The New England Patriots are looking to stave off an upset in Foxborough when the Dallas Cowboys visit in Week 12, and there's a good chance that just became a bit more difficult -- thanks to the injury bug. The team was forced to begin practice this week without wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on the field, who suffered what's being described as a high ankle sprain on a punt return in their Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
As is usually the case with such an injury -- also taking into account varying levels of severity/grade -- the challenge to return to the field one week later becomes a steep challenge. Sanu is no different in this regard and, to that point, it's reportedly likely he'll not only miss the coming battle on Sunday with the Cowboys, per Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, but he could miss several weeks with the ankle sprain.
This is of course bad news for a Patriots offense that's come under fire recently for their production struggles, having to now figure things out without a key receiver (and punt returner) on the field.
Sanu, who landed in New England by way of a trade deadline deal with the Atlanta Falcons, had a slow start in his debut before delivering 81 receiving yards and a touchdown in his mulligan effort against the Baltimore Ravens, but it wasn't enough to keep the Patriots from suffering their first loss of the season. It's unclear when he'll return to the field, but it doesn't appear it'll be in the next couple of weeks, barring a drastically rapid improvement.
The blow of losing Sanu is worsened by fellow wideout Philip Dorsett also dealing with injury, currently working to clear the league's concussion protocol so that he can return to practice and have a shot at playing the Cowboys. If both sit, it places a ton of strain on the Patriots passing game, leaving Tom Brady and Julian Edelman to deliver a win with the aid of rookie receivers Jakobi Meyers and N'Keal Harry, who both combine for a total of 197 receiving yards and zero touchdowns in 2019.
They'd also need more from their unimpressive tight end unit, making for what could be a long day for an already frustrated Brady.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Burfict thinks some NFL games are rigged
The Raiders linebacker is calling into question the integrity of the game
-
TNF: Colts vs. Texans odds, expert picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Jacoby Brissett and the Colts.
-
Beckham thinks NFL is targeting him
The Browns receiver does not sound happy with the NFL right now
-
Why Lamar Jackson still has room to grow
Jackson is currently my highest-graded first or second year quarterback, but his season has...
-
Gronk, Venus perform with Laker Girls
Gronk may have found his true calling
-
NFL odds, cheat sheet, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 12 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Recap, highlights
Kansas City has held on to their lead in the AFC West
-
Rams top Bears as offenses struggle
Neither the Rams nor Bears could get much going offensively on Sunday night