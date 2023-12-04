The Patriots were unable to get onto the scoreboard during Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers which dropped them to 2-10 on the season, and there is even more bad news to come out of the losing effort. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson exited Sunday's matchup in the first quarter after suffering an injury to his right ankle.

Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu took Stevenson down with a hip-drop tackle, which has been a controversial topic throughout this season as some would like to see the method phased out of the game. Tuipulotu grabbed Stevenson and then used his momentum to land on his own hip and drag down the Patriots back.

The X-rays on Stevenson's ankle were negative, according to ESPN. He will now undergo an MRI to determine how long he could be sidelined, which leaves his prospects of playing on Thursday in Pittsburgh in serious doubt.

As for the hip-drop tackle itself, it doesn't appear as if it's riled up New England's locker room. In fact, there were a couple of Patriots who defended the method.

"You're going to eventually take away everything in the game," starting center David Andrews said postgame. "It's the defense's job to tackle guys. I don't think people are doing that with malicious intent. Eventually, you keep taking away certain plays, taking away this, taking away that, and what's going to be left of the game? It's an unfortunate reality of this game and no one wants to see that. Guys on other teams don't want to see guys get hurt. We don't want to see guys get hurt, but it's an unfortunate reality of playing in the NFL."

Safety Jabrill Peppers also didn't seem to have a problem with the hip-drop tackle, telling reporters postgame that "it's football, man."

Before going down, Stevenson had 39 yards rushing on nine carries and caught his lone target. If he is unable to make the quick turnaround and play Thursday night, Ezekiel Elliott would see an uptick in touches out of the backfield.