Sometimes it's really hard to find the good in the bad.

That's me this week with my picks. I finally went totally rotten. My against-the-spread record was a miserable 4-10, to drop me to 68-63-1 for the season. It wasn't much better straight up.

The good news is I didn't have a losing week with my best bets on the Pick Six Podcast, going 3-3 thanks to the New York Jets Monday night. I broke the rule of never taking the Jets, and it paid off. That brings my season record with my best bets to 35-18-1.

See, there is some good to be found in a toilet full of crappy picks from Week 9. Now let's turn it around in Week 10.

Latest Odds: Titans -2 Bet Now

The Colts did little on offense last week against the Ravens, but this Titans defense isn't that good. They don't rush the passer at all, which is why Philip Rivers will be able to have success throwing it. The Tennessee offense is all about running Derrick Henry, but the Colts defense is good against the run. The Colts will come in here and take over first place in the division with a victory.

Pick: Colts 23, Titans 20

Latest Odds: Eagles -3.5 Bet Now

This is for first place in the division. That's hard to believe. The Giants almost beat the Eagles in Philly a few weeks back, but this Eagles team is much healthier. That matters. Look for the Eagles to win a tough, physical game.

Pick: Eagles 23, Giants 16

Latest Odds: Packers -13 Bet Now

Jake Luton will make his second start in this one for the Jaguars after playing well last week against Houston. But this is his first road game and there is tape on him now. Aaron Rodgers has been lighting up defenses and the Jaguars defense has big-time issues. Rodgers will have a huge day, while Luton won't come close to keeping up.

Pick: Packers 39, Jaguars 17

Washington Football Team at Detroit Lions

Alex Smith will start for Washington after doing some good things last week. He did throw three picks, though. But he looked comfortable. The Lions have slumped the past few weeks and Matt Patricia is in trouble. Even so, I think they win here, but it's close.

Pick: Lions 21, Washington 20

Latest Odds: Browns -3 Bet Now

The Browns are coming off a bye, but Baker Mayfield is coming out of the COVID-19 quarantine. What's his status? It if's Case Keenum, it won't be a big difference. The Browns will pound the football and take shots. The Texans aren't good on defense, and they are playing a second straight road game. Browns take it.

Pick: Browns 28, Texans 21

Latest Odds: Buccaneers -4.5 Bet Now

The Bucs are coming off a horrible showing Sunday night. Who was that team? Carolina has lost three straight, but they showed well at Kansas City last week. This will be different. I think the Bucs will get refocused with Tom Brady bouncing back with a big day. The Tampa Bay defense does as well. Bucs take it.

Pick: Bucs 28, Panthers 20

Latest Odds: Dolphins -2.5 Bet Now

This is a long trip for a Chargers team that has suffered a lot of heartbreaking losses. The last time Miami was at home two weeks ago they beat up on the other Los Angeles team. This will be different. I think Justin Herbert wins the passing duel with fellow first-round rookie Tua Tagovailoa. The Chargers will win a tight one.

Pick: Chargers 23, Dolphins 21

Latest Odds: Raiders -5 Bet Now

The Broncos are playing a second straight road game after losing at Atlanta last Sunday. The Raiders have won two straight and seem to be back on track after a little lull. The defense has made some strides. This could be a big-time shootout, though, between Drew Lock and Derek Carr, with Carr getting the better of it lately.

Pick: Raiders 34, Broncos 31

Latest Odds: Cardinals -2 Bet Now

Josh Allen vs. Kyler Murray will be fun to watch. Both offenses can score and both defenses have issues. Look for a lot of points in this one, with Allen winning a high-scoring game for Buffalo, even with the long trip.

Pick: Bills 34, Cardinals 33

Latest Odds: Saints -10 Bet Now

The Saints have emerged as the best team in the NFC, while the 49ers are a shell of the team we saw in the Super Bowl last year. These teams have played some good games in recent years, but this won't be one of them. Look for the Saints to have an easy time of it. Blowout city.

Pick: Saints 31, 49ers 20

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angels Rams

Latest Odds: Rams -1.5 Bet Now

The Rams are coming off the bye, while the Seahawks are playing a second straight road game. That's a challenge, but even more so because the Seattle defense is so bad. This will be a game where Jared Goff and the Rams get back on track offensively and the Rams do just enough to slow down Russell Wilson.

Pick: Rams 31, Seahawks 26

The Bengals are coming off the bye, while the Steelers are home for the first time in a month. The concern for the Steelers is whether Ben Roethlisberger will play after being on the COVID-19 list. If he doesn't, it will be Mason Rudolph. No matter who it is, the Steelers defense will be the difference. Look for a suffocating showing against Joe Burrow.

Pick: Steelers 30, Bengals 19

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Latest Odds: Ravens -7 Bet Now

The Patriots found a way to rally against the Jets, but it was not a good night for the defense. This will be even worse. Look for Lamar Jackson and the running game to have a big game against the New England defense. Cam Newton will not be able to keep up.

Pick: Ravens 27, Patriots 17

Latest Odds: Vikings -2.5 Bet Now

The Vikings suddenly have life after two straight victories, while the Bears are reeling a bit. Dalvin Cook has been sensational this season and especially the past two weeks. But Chicago is solid against the run. That will matter here. Nick Foles has been ordinary, but he should be able to make enough plays to pull out a home victory.

Pick: Bears 26, Vikings 23