All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

This isn't a sexy Thursday night game, but it could be a fun one. The Falcons have found all kinds of ways to lose games this season, and I have a feeling they will find a way here too. Teddy Bridgewater will have a good game as Carolina gets back on track after two losses.

Pick: Panthers 30, Falcons 24

This is the game of the week. The Steelers are playing consecutive road games, while the Ravens are coming off a bye. Big edge to the Ravens. But the Steelers always seem to play tough against Baltimore, even on the road, and I think they will here in this one. The Steelers will take a tough road game by limiting Baltimore's run game and stay undefeated.

Pick: Steelers 27, Ravens 24

This will be a tough turnaround for the Rams after playing Monday and traveling across the country. The Dolphins are coming off a bye and will start Tua Tagovailoa in this one. That's a tough first test for him against that Rams defense. That's why I think the Rams will come into Miami and ruin Tagovailoa's first start.

Pick: Rams 26, Dolphins 10

The Chiefs are home after being on the road for two weeks. They lost the last time at home; they won't lose here. This could be the game that Patrick Mahomes really lights it up, which hasn't happened as much this season. The Jets won't keep up. Blowout.

Pick: Chiefs 41, Jets 15

A lot has changed since they met in the opener with the Vikings a mess at 1-5 and seemingly playing for next year, while the Packers are 5-1 atop the division. Green Bay's offense was back rolling against the Texans, and I think that will play out here even more against a bad defense. Look for Aaron Rodgers to have another big day. This will be ugly.

Pick: Packers 36, Vikings 20

The Lions have won two straight to get their season turned around, but those wins came against two lesser teams. The Colts, who are coming off a bye, are a big step up in competition. The Colts defense has been impressive and it will be the difference here as it slows the Lions passing game. Colts take it.

Pick: Colts 23, Lions 17

The Raiders were bad in losing at home to the Bucs last week, while the Browns won a squeaker to beat the Bengals. Baker Mayfield seemed to find something in the second half of that game. The Raiders have defensive issues in a big way and I think Mayfield will continue to roll here even without Odell Beckham. The Browns will get to six wins this week.

Pick: Browns 27, Raiders 20

Tennessee Titans (-6) at Cincinnati Bengals



The Titans lost a tough one to the Steelers last week and now must regroup on the road. But the Bengals have defensive problems that will be perfect to helping them get back on track. Look for Derrick Henry to run wild here as the Titans win it.

Pick: Titans 30, Bengals 21

The Patriots have looked awful in their last two games, but the Bills haven't been cooking either. This is the game that could define whether the Bills are ready to take the division from the Patriots. New England's defense has major issues right now, which is why I think Josh Allen will exploit it. New England's troubles continue.

Pick: Bills 28, Patriots 20

Justin Herbert won his first game last week and continues to light up opposing defenses. Denver struggled in a lot of ways against the Chiefs, with quarterback Drew Lock having all kinds of issues. But I think Denver will find a way here to bounce back behind a strong defensive effort that limits Herbert.

Pick: Broncos 21, Chargers 20

The 49ers have made big improvements winning the last two weeks, especially getting the running game going and the defense playing better. But this is a big-time challenge for that defense against Russell Wilson and his passing game. But the problem for Seattle is their defense. I think Kyle Shanahan will devise a plan to attack it and keep the ball out of Wilson's hands. This will be close.

Pick: Seahawks 27, 49ers 26

The Bears are playing on a short week and have showed little in terms of offense this season. Nick Foles is struggling behind a bad offensive line. The Saints haven't been great on defense, but they will look good in this one. This should be low scoring, and the Saints take it.

Pick: Saints 23, Bears 13

It's hard to believe that this is a big game, but it is. That's how bad the NFC East is this season. The Cowboys might be playing with Ben Dinucci with the injury to Andy Dalton. This will be his first start. The problem will be his offensive line against the Eagles front. It won't be pretty. The Eagles will have a nice offensive showing as well. This will be a blowout.

Pick: Eagles 34, Cowboys 16

This is a second straight road game for the Bucs, but they impressed in a big way against the Raiders last week. I think that will continue here against a Giants defense that struggles against the pass. Look for Tampa Bay's defense to get all over Daniel Jones. This will be ugly.

Pick: Bucs 33, Giants 18