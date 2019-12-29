Philip Rivers open to playing for another team in 2020, not planning to retire

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers does not plan to retire and is open to playing for another team, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Rivers is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after the Chargers' 2019 season came to a close with a Week 17 loss to the Chiefs.

The 38-year-old has been a member of the Chargers organization since he was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft. He was initially drafted by the New York Giants but Eli Manning -- who had been drafted by the Chargers -- but that didn't last long. The Giants and Chargers agreed to a quarterback swap that included additional draft compensation.

Rivers sat behind veteran Drew Brees for two seasons before assuming the starter's role in 2006. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl 13 times during that time period. Rivers has appeared in ten postseason games with Los Angeles. The veteran has not missed a regular-season start in the last 14 seasons but the 2019 regular season has arguably been his worst. His 1.15:1 touchdown to interception ratio is much worse than his 2.12:1 career average.

Logistically speaking, there is a lot to work out if he joins a new team, as has been previously discussed at length on the Pick Six Podcast, which is CBS Sports' daily NFL podcast. The family has nine children so there is a lot to consider. When the franchise moved from San Diego to Los Angeles, the family remained in Los Angeles and Rivers commuted each day. A similar strategy would not be feasible if he joins the Chicago Bears or Miami Dolphins for example.

It could be an entertaining offseason for quarterback changes. In addition to the customary rookie additions, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill and Rivers are all scheduled to be available if they do not reach new agreements with their current teams.