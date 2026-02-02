The NFL has shaken up the Pro Bowl Games and has now decided to add them to the hoopla of Super Bowl week. Not only will members of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots descend upon San Francisco for Super Bowl LX, but so will some of the NFL's brightest stars.

With this move to Super Bowl week, the Pro Bowl Games will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 3, with the event itself taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Below, you can see all of the info of how to watch the festivities.

Where to watch Pro Bowl Games

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Moscone Center (San Francisco)

TV Channel: ESPN, Disney XD | Streaming: Stream: Fubo -- try for free

Drake Maye, Sam Darnold, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were among those Patriots and Seahawks voted onto the Pro Bowl rosters for their respective conference, but they will not be taking part in the game due to being in Super Bowl LX. In the case of Maye, he'll be replaced by Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is now joins the games as a Pro Bowl alternate. There are also players unable to participate due to a variety of circumstances beyond playing in the Super Bowl (injuries, scheduling conflicts, etc.).

With that in mind, here's a look at the initial Pro Bowl rosters, via NFL.com (bold denotes starter).

AFC

NFC