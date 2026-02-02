NFL Pro Bowl Games - Practice
Getty Images

The NFL has shaken up the Pro Bowl Games and has now decided to add them to the hoopla of Super Bowl week. Not only will members of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots descend upon San Francisco for Super Bowl LX, but so will some of the NFL's brightest stars. 

With this move to Super Bowl week, the Pro Bowl Games will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 3, with the event itself taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Below, you can see all of the info of how to watch the festivities. 

Where to watch Pro Bowl Games

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Moscone Center (San Francisco)
TV Channel: ESPN, Disney XD | StreamingStream: Fubo -- try for free

Drake Maye, Sam Darnold, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were among those Patriots and Seahawks voted onto the Pro Bowl rosters for their respective conference, but they will not be taking part in the game due to being in Super Bowl LX. In the case of Maye, he'll be replaced by Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is now joins the games as a Pro Bowl alternate. There are also players unable to participate due to a variety of circumstances beyond playing in the Super Bowl (injuries, scheduling conflicts, etc.). 

With that in mind, here's a look at the initial Pro Bowl rosters, via NFL.com (bold denotes starter).

AFC

PlayerPositionTeam

Josh Allen

QB

Buffalo Bills

Drake Maye

QB

New England Patriots

Justin Herbert

QB

Los Angeles Charges

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

Cincinnati Bengals

Nico Collins

WR

Houston Texans

Zay Flowers

WR

Baltimore Ravens

Courtland Sutton

WR

Denver Broncos

Jonathan Taylor

RB

Indianapolis Colts

James Cook

RB

Buffalo Bills

De'Von Achane

RB

Miami Dolphins

Patrick Richard

FB

Baltimore Ravens

Brock Bowers

TE

Las Vegas Raiders

Travis Kelce

TE

Kansas City Chiefs

Dion Dawkins

OT

Buffalo Bills

Garrett Bolles

OT

Denver Broncos

Joe Alt

OT

Los Angeles Chargers

Quinn Meinerz

G

Denver Broncos

Quenton Nelson

G

Indianapolis Colts

Trey Smith

G

Kansas City Chiefs

Creed Humphrey

C

Kansas City Chiefs

Tyler Linderbaum

C

Baltimore Ravens

Myles Garrett

DE

Cleveland Browns

Will Anderson Jr.

DE

Houston Texans

Maxx CrosbyDELas Vegas Raiders

Jeffery Simmons

DL

Tennessee Titans

Chris JonesDLKansas City Chiefs
Zach AllenDLDenver Broncos
Nik BonittoOLBDenver Broncos
T.J. WattOLBPittsburgh Steelers
Tuli TuipulotuOLBLos Angeles Chargers
Roquan SmithILBBaltimore Ravens
Azeez Al-ShaairILBHouston Texans
Derek Stingley Jr.CBHouston Texans
Patrick Surtain IICBDenver Broncos
Christian GonzalezCBNew England Patriots
Denzel WardCBCleveland Browns
Jalen RamseyFSPittsburgh Steelers
Kyle HamiltonSSBaltimore Ravens
Derwin JamesSSLos Angeles Chargers
Jordan StoutPBaltimore Ravens
Cameron DickerKLos Angeles Chargers
Chimere DikeKRTennessee Titans
Ben SkowronekSTPittsburgh Steelers
Ross MatiscikLSJacksonville Jaguars

NFC

PlayerPositionTeam

Matthew Stafford

QB

Los Angeles Rams

Dak Prescott

QB

Dallas Cowboys

Sam Darnold

QB

Seattle Seahawks

Puka Nacua

WR

Los Angeles Rams

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

Seattle Seahawks

George Pickens

WR

Dallas Cowboys

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

Detroit Lions

Christian McCaffrey

RB

San Francisco 49ers

Bijan Robinson

RB

Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Juszczyk

FB

San Francisco 49ers

Trey McBride

TE

Arizona Cardinals

George Kittle

TE

San Francisco 49ers

Penei Sewell

OT

Detroit Lions

Tristan Wirfs

OT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trent Williams

OT

San Francisco 49ers

Tyler Smith

OG

Dallas Cowboys

Joe Thuney

OG

Chicago Bears

Chris Lindstrom

OG

Atlanta Falcons

Drew Dalman

C

Atlanta Falcons

Cam Jurgens

C

Philadelphia Eagles

Aiden Hutchinson

DE

Detroit Lions

Micah Parsons

DE

Green Bay Packers

Demarcus Lawrence

DE

Seattle Seahawks

Jalen Carter

DL

Philadelphia Eagles

Leonard Williams

DL

Seattle Seahawks

Quinnen Williams

DL

Dallas Cowboys

Brian Burns

OLB

New York Giants

Jared Verse

OLB

Los Angeles Rams

Byron Young

OLB

Los Angeles Rams

Jack Campbell

ILB

Detroit Lions

Zack Baun

ILB

Philadelphia Eagles

Jaycee Horn

CB

Carolina Panthers

Devon Witherspoon

CB

Seattle Seahawks

Cooper DeJean

CB

Philadelphia Eagles

Quinyon Mitchell

CB

Philadelphia Eagles

Kevin Byard

FS

Chicago Bears

Antoine Winfield Jr.

FS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Budda Baker

SS

Arizona Cardinals

Tress Way

P

Washington Commanders

Brandon Aubrey

K

Dallas Cowboys

Rashid Shaheed

KR

Seattle Seahawks

Luke Gifford

ST

San Francisco 49ers

Jon Weeks

LS

San Francisco 49ers