2026 Pro Bowl Games: Where to watch, date, time, TV channel, live stream for NFL's All-Star event
The NFL has shaken up the Pro Bowl Games and has now decided to add them to the hoopla of Super Bowl week. Not only will members of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots descend upon San Francisco for Super Bowl LX, but so will some of the NFL's brightest stars.
With this move to Super Bowl week, the Pro Bowl Games will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 3, with the event itself taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Below, you can see all of the info of how to watch the festivities.
Where to watch Pro Bowl Games
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Moscone Center (San Francisco)
TV Channel: ESPN, Disney XD | Streaming: Stream: Fubo -- try for free
Drake Maye, Sam Darnold, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were among those Patriots and Seahawks voted onto the Pro Bowl rosters for their respective conference, but they will not be taking part in the game due to being in Super Bowl LX. In the case of Maye, he'll be replaced by Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is now joins the games as a Pro Bowl alternate. There are also players unable to participate due to a variety of circumstances beyond playing in the Super Bowl (injuries, scheduling conflicts, etc.).
With that in mind, here's a look at the initial Pro Bowl rosters, via NFL.com (bold denotes starter).
AFC
|Player
|Position
|Team
QB
Drake Maye
QB
New England Patriots
QB
Los Angeles Charges
WR
WR
WR
WR
RB
RB
Buffalo Bills
RB
Patrick Richard
FB
Baltimore Ravens
TE
TE
OT
Buffalo Bills
Garrett Bolles
OT
Denver Broncos
OT
G
Denver Broncos
G
Indianapolis Colts
G
Kansas City Chiefs
C
Kansas City Chiefs
C
Baltimore Ravens
DE
Cleveland Browns
DE
Houston Texans
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Las Vegas Raiders
DL
|Chris Jones
|DL
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Zach Allen
|DL
|Denver Broncos
|Nik Bonitto
|OLB
|Denver Broncos
|T.J. Watt
|OLB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|OLB
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Roquan Smith
|ILB
|Baltimore Ravens
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|ILB
|Houston Texans
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|Houston Texans
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|Denver Broncos
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|New England Patriots
|Denzel Ward
|CB
|Cleveland Browns
|Jalen Ramsey
|FS
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Kyle Hamilton
|SS
|Baltimore Ravens
|Derwin James
|SS
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jordan Stout
|P
|Baltimore Ravens
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Chimere Dike
|KR
|Tennessee Titans
|Ben Skowronek
|ST
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Ross Matiscik
|LS
|Jacksonville Jaguars
NFC
|Player
|Position
|Team
QB
QB
Sam Darnold
QB
Seattle Seahawks
WR
Los Angeles Rams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
Seattle Seahawks
WR
Dallas Cowboys
WR
RB
Detroit Lions
RB
RB
FB
San Francisco 49ers
TE
TE
San Francisco 49ers
OT
Detroit Lions
OT
OT
San Francisco 49ers
OG
Dallas Cowboys
OG
OG
Atlanta Falcons
C
Atlanta Falcons
C
Aiden Hutchinson
DE
Detroit Lions
DE
DE
Seattle Seahawks
DL
Philadelphia Eagles
DL
Seattle Seahawks
DL
Dallas Cowboys
OLB
OLB
Los Angeles Rams
OLB
Los Angeles Rams
ILB
Detroit Lions
ILB
Philadelphia Eagles
CB
CB
Seattle Seahawks
CB
Philadelphia Eagles
CB
Philadelphia Eagles
FS
Chicago Bears
FS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SS
Arizona Cardinals
P
K
Dallas Cowboys
KR
Seattle Seahawks
ST
San Francisco 49ers
LS
San Francisco 49ers