If two lawmakers in Tennessee get their way, the day after the Super Bowl could soon become an official holiday in the Volunteer State.

Sen. London Lamar (D-Memphis and Rep. Joe Towns Jr. (D-Memphis) have introduced a bill this week that would make the first Monday after the Super Bowl a holiday in Tennessee. To make that happen though, the state would have to get rid of another holiday, so the lawmakers are proposing to scrap Columbus Day.

The bill, which is officially known as SB1344/HB1463, is pretty simple. If the bill were to pass, Tennessee Code would be changed "by deleting the language 'the second Monday in October, known as "Columbus Day;' and by inserting the language 'the first Monday after the Super Bowl, known as "Super Bowl Monday.'"

NFL fans have been trying for years to make the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday. As a matter of fact, back in 2013, someone started a petition asking the president to make Super Bowl Monday a holiday. After that petition failed, someone else gave it a shot in 2019, and that year, nearly 15,000 people signed a petition asking the government to make Super Bowl Monday a holiday.

People are already taking the day off -- research has shown that the day after the Super Bowl is one of the least productive days of the year -- so fans clearly feel that the next step is to simply make the day off official.

The argument for making Monday a holiday basically comes down to fan convenience. If you turn the day after the game into a holiday, then people can get as crazy as they want at their Super Bowl party and not have to worry about working the next day. Also, kids would be able to watch the entire game and not have to worry about attending school the next day.

Making the change at a federal level will almost certainly never happen, but getting it done at the state level seems slightly more realistic. If the state of Tennessee passes this bill, it's possible you could see other states follow in its footsteps.

Fans have also proposed moving the Super Bowl to a Saturday so that they can rest on Sunday, but it doesn't sound like that's ever going to happen.

"That [idea] has been around for a long time, people have talked about that," Roger Goodell said in 2018 of moving the Super Bowl to a Saturday. "The reason we haven't done it in the past is simply just from an audience standpoint. The audiences on Sunday night are so much larger. Fans want to have the best opportunity to be able to see the game and we want to give that to them, so Sunday night is a better night."

If there's one solution that might work for everyone without changing any laws, it could be moving the Super Bowl to the Sunday before Presidents Day, which is on the third Monday of February. A good chunk of people are off work that Monday and many schools are already closed that day, so it would make life easier for a lot of people.

For that to happen, the NFL would simply have to push the Super Bowl back one more week since the game is now played on the second Sunday in February.