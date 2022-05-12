The Las Vegas Raiders have retooled their wide receiving corps this offseason, and they aren't done adding to the position. According to ESPN, veteran wideout Keelan Cole is signing a one-year deal with The Silver and Black. The contract details were not reported, but the Raiders have $5.7 million in available funds, per Over The Cap.

Cole, who turned 29 last month, spent last year with the New York Jets. In 15 games, he caught 28 passes for 449 yards and one touchdown. Cole had a big outing against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, reeling in three passes for 92 yards.

Undrafted in 2017 out of Kentucky Wesleyan, Cole got his start in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He made an immediate impact, catching 42 passes for 748 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season. Cole's best season arguably came in 2020, as he caught a career-high 55 passes for 642 yards and five touchdowns.

Apart from the obvious splash addition of Davante Adams, the Raiders also brought in Demarcus Robinson, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Mack Hollins, formerly of the Miami Dolphins, to the wide receivers room. Vegas also lost a key piece in Zay Jones to the Jaguars in free agency. Entering 2022, Adams and Bryan Edwards are expected to start on the outside with Hunter Renfrow commanding the slot, but Cole provides a veteran option that can step in when needed.