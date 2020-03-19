Rams release Clay Matthews after just one season, sending veteran linebacker to free agency
Los Angeles is shedding some salary cap space
The Los Angeles Rams have released veteran linebacker Clay Matthews III in addition to running back Todd Gurley. The move saves Los Angeles $3.75 million in salary cap space.
Matthews, 33, spent one season with the Rams and started 13 games at linebacker. In that lone season, he recorded 51 tackles, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and seven pass deflections. He had previously spent 10 years with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him with the No. 26 overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft.
Over the course of his career, Matthews has compiled 519 tackles, 91.5 sacks, six interceptions, 16 forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns. The Super Bowl champion, six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro will now have to find another team or hang up the cleats.
The Los Angeles native is the son of Clay Matthews Jr. and the grandson of Clay Matthews. Matthews Jr. had a long, Hall of Fame worthy career with the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. Matthews was an offensive tackle with the San Francisco 49ers. The now former Ram's uncle, Bruce Matthews, is a Hall of Fame offensive lineman as well.
The Rams are undergoing renovation this offseason having parted ways with defensive coordinator Wade Phillips as well as assistant offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch. As replacements, head coach Sean McVay hired defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.
Although they have re-signed left tackle Andrew Whitworth and signed outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles must now prioritize re-signing cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is entering the final year of his deal. The Rams parted with two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to acquire the young star.
The 2019 season was disappointing for the 9-7 Rams, who had been in the Super Bowl just one season prior.
