The New York Jets are continuing their morph into an alternate version of the Green Bay Packers. The latest move came Monday when the team announced the signing of veteran wide receiver and long-time Packer Randall Cobb. It's a one-year deal for Cobb, according to ESPN.

Cobb reunites with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who the team just officially acquired in a deal with Green Bay before the NFL Draft last week. The 32-year-old has been a trusted option for Rodgers throughout his tenure and, given his free-agent status this offseason, it doesn't come as too much of a shock to see these two come together again in New York.

Cobb will be entering his 13th season n the NFL and the 10th with Rodgers as his quarterback. He initially came into the league as a second-round pick of the Packers back in 2011 out of Kentucky. He spent the first eight years of his career in Green Bay before departing in free agency in 2019, inking a deal with the Cowboys. After a one-year stint in Dallas, Cobb signed on with the Houston Texans for the 2020 campaign before being reacquired by the Packers in an offseason trade in the summer of 2021 at the request of Rodgers.

Randall Cobb GB • WR • #18 TAR 50 REC 34 REC YDs 417 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

At this stage of his career, Cobb isn't the 60-plus catch receiver he was during his first tenure with the Packers, but will still be a trusted option for Rodgers in the passing game. He now joins a Jets wide receiver room that has gone through quite a turnover this offseason. On top of bringing in Cobb, New York also signed fellow ex-Packer Allen Lazard along with former Chiefs speedster Mecole Hardman. That trio is now paired with reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

One of the more interesting side stories to watch stemming from this Cobb signing could be the status of veteran receiver Corey Davis. He is due $10.5 million in base salary but none of it is guaranteed. With four other receivers looked at as roster locks, Davis may be the odd man out as a cap casualty if he doesn't renegotiate.