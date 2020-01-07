Ravens fans concerned over 'Drake Curse' after rapper wishes Lamar Jackson happy birthday
Drake's streak of bad luck may have just touched one of the NFL's best team
It was a difficult morning for superstitious Ravens fans on Tuesday as images of Drake wishing Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson a happy birthday while wearing a piece of clothing with the word "Truss" on it -- a reference to the team motto "Big Truss" -- surfaced on Instagram. The Ravens' Twitter account posted the rapper's photo and the responses remained in the realm of shock and horror.
The fear here is that the Ravens have been hit with the Drake curse, a superstition that stems from the belief that Drake's support of a team is a bad omen. One could argue that the curse was lifted in June 2019 when the Raptors, the Toronto-native's favorite NBA team, defeated the Warriors to win their first NBA title.
Still, one counterexample does not imply the existence of a bucked trend. That seems to be the sentiment of many Ravens fans (and even a player) online who now feel nervous about the team's Saturday night playoff game against the Titans.
If there's any silver lining for those concerned, it's that the supposed curse hasn't done anything to change the Ravens' odds of winning this game, according to bookmakers. As it stands, Baltimore is a nine-point favorite over the visiting Titans.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What Rhule has to fix in Carolina
Rhule has a lot of work to do with the Panthers, who gave him seven years to fix the mess
-
Matt Rhule already eyeing coordinators
Both Ryan and Snow have worked with Rhule before
-
Ravens' Mark Ingram misses practice
Ingram is battling a calf injury as Saturday's playoff game approaches
-
Twitter reacts to Rhule picking Panthers
A surprising hire from the Giants leaves many fans confused
-
Giants hire Patriots' Judge as coach
Judge is the Patriots' special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach
-
Giants to interview Garrett for OC job
Will Jason Garrett stay in the NFC East?
-
Seahawks outlast injury-riddled Eagles
The Wilson to Metcalf connection was too much for an injury-riddled Philadelphia team to overcome
-
Vikings shock Saints in New Orleans
Cousins came up big on the first drive of overtime to pull off the upset and send the Vikings...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game