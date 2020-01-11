Titans vs. Ravens odds, line: NFL Playoff picks, bracket predictions from projection model on 96-65 roll

The Baltimore Ravens begin their quest for a third Super Bowl championship when they host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC divisional round contest in the 2020 NFL Playoffs on Saturday night. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will be televised by CBS. In terms of postseason success, Baltimore (14-2) has struggled since defeating San Francisco in Super Bowl XLVII, reaching the playoffs only twice in its next six seasons and winning just one of its three games.

Tennessee (10-7) is looking to record two wins in a postseason for the first time since losing to the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV. The Titans will be facing the Ravens in the playoffs for the fourth time after registering a 20-13 wild-card triumph at New England last Saturday. Baltimore is going off as a 9.5-point favorite in the Titans vs. Ravens odds, while the over-under is 47.5. Before finalizing any Ravens vs. Titans picks, see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Ravens vs. Titans spread: Baltimore -9.5

Ravens vs. Titans over-under: 47.5 points

Ravens vs. Titans money line: Baltimore -444, Tennessee +342

TEN: Titans scored a touchdown on both red-zone chances in their wild-card game

BAL: Ravens led the NFL with a plus-249 point differential

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens have a knack for starting fast as they led the NFL during the regular season with a plus-97 point margin in the first quarter. Baltimore does a lot of its damage on the ground, ranking first in rushing offense (206 yards) while setting a league record with 3,296 yards.

The team had two 1,000-yard rushers in quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,206) and Mark Ingram (1,018), while Gus Edwards added 711. Jackson, who threw a league-leading 36 touchdown passes, became the first player in NFL history to amass 3,000 passing yards (3,127) and 1,000 rushing yards in a campaign. Ingram reached the 1,000-yard plateau for the third time in four seasons and accounted for 15 touchdowns (five receiving) to tie the single-season franchise record set in 2011 by Ray Rice.

Ingram, who signed with the Ravens in March after spending the first eight years of his career with New Orleans, has been nursing a calf injury but is expected to play.

Why the Titans can cover

The Titans will be matching strength against strength as their third-ranked rushing offense is going up against the fifth-best run defense in the NFL. Tennessee averaged 138.9 yards on the ground during the regular season behind Derrick Henry, who led the league with 1,540 yards and added 182 in the win over the Patriots.

Henry's performance last week against New England was the best by a running back in a playoff game since Green Bay's Ryan Grant ran for 201 yards against Seattle in the divisional round following the 2007 season. The fourth-year back out of Alabama posted his seventh 100-yard performance of the year in the Titans' wild-card triumph, gaining 156 of his yards on outside runs.

