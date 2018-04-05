Ravens: RG3 won't change QB draft plans; they could make surprising draft pick

With a dearth of quality playmakers and a lack of an elite quarterback, the Ravens might've been one of the most boring teams in football a season ago. But a more exciting future might be coming to Baltimore.

After signing Michael Crabtree in free agency after Mike Wallace led their receiving group last season, the Ravens finally have a legitimate receiver on their roster. And after narrowly missing the playoffs, the Ravens will get to pick 16th overall in this month's draft, which should give them an opportunity to add another receiver to the mix, though the possibility of the Ravens drafting a quarterback also exists.

On Wednesday, Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome told reporters that they might surprise everyone with who they take in the first round.

"You may be surprised at who we pick at No. 16 -- if we pick at 16," Newsome said, via the Ravens' team website.

And then, after signing Robert Griffin III a day earlier to be Joe Flacco's backup quarterback, Newsome indicated that a quarterback could be in play when asked if the RGIII addition changes how they view their draft plans.

"No, we will grade the players, set the board, and if there's a quarterback that we feel that we can pick at any of our picks, we'll do it," Newsome said, via the team's website.

And it sounds like assistant GM Eric DeCosta is a fan of at least eight or nine quarterback prospects.

"I think this is a really, really strong quarterback class," DeCosta said. "There's probably eight or nine guys that have a chance to come in and, over their first contract, be guys that have a chance to start, play effectively, compete and be winning players."

Well, that's exciting. Obviously, just because the Ravens said that they might surprise us and that they're considering taking a quarterback doesn't mean the surprise has to be a quarterback. But the idea of the Ravens being eventually free from Flacco should be an exciting one for Ravens fans, though his contract still makes it difficult for them to move on from him within the next couple seasons. As the decision makers indicated above, that shouldn't prohibit them from taking a developmental quarterback as they begin to plan for life after Flacco. Obviously, the top-four prospects -- Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, and Baker Mayfield -- likely won't be available at No. 16, but there's a chance a guy like Lamar Jackson or Mason Rudolph will be.

Would the Ravens use the 16th overall pick on a quarterback? That would certainly be a surprising move, which Newsome said might happen.

Instead, all signs indicate the playmaker-needy Ravens will use their first-round pick on a receiver to pair with Crabtree -- especially with the draft board aligning in such a way that it's more likely than not a top-ranked receiver like Alabama's Calvin Ridley will be sitting there at No. 16 -- while they target a developmental quarterback prospect in the mid to late rounds.

The pressure to make it back to the playoffs could be another reason why the Ravens draft a playmaker who can contribute immediately. For as much flak as Flacco and the Ravens get for being boring, they still went 9-7 a season ago and 8-8 the year before. They're not that far off the playoffs. But if the Ravens fail to make the playoffs again, more sweeping changes could be in store. Earlier this offseason, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti admitted that he considered firing coach John Harbaugh.