Days after mutually agreeing to part ways the New York Jets and seemingly minutes after clearing waivers, veteran running back Dalvin Cook is signing with the Baltimore Ravens, CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson has confirmed.

Cook's tenure with the Jets was largely a forgetful one. After being released by the Minnesota Vikings during the offseason, the 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Jets in August, which was looked to be a cherry on top of a seismic offseason headlined by the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers. Of course, Rodgers' stint in 2023 lasted just four snaps before tearing his Achilles and sending New York's season into a tailspin that has them entering the final week of the season eliminated from playoff contention at 6-10.

Dalvin Cook NYJ • RB • #33 Att 67 Yds 214 TD 0 FL 2 View Profile

As for Cook, he had 16 touches in Week 1 but saw his role diminish as the season rolled along. The opener was the only time throughout the year he received double-digit carries and currently has just 67 carries entering Week 18. He played 50% of the offensive snaps in Week 1 and then saw no more than 36% of the offensive snaps going forward. Back in October leading up to the trade deadline, Cook admitted that his lack of touches was "frustrating" and he was going to talk to GM Joe Douglas about a possible trade, but no deal came to fruition.

In what proved to be his final game with the Jets in Week 16 against the Commanders, Cook saw just five snaps (6%). He was a healthy scratch last week in the loss to Cleveland.

Baltimore lost J.K. Dobbins for the season to a torn Achilles back in Week 1 and recently lost explosive rookie Keaton Mitchell to a torn ACL. The Ravens have primarily utilized Gus Edwards and Justice Hill out of the backfield, with veteran Melvin Gordon operating as the third back in recent weeks. Cook should probably be expected to take Gordon's role, rather than immediately stepping into heavy usage, given his ineffectiveness throughout the season.