If we learned one thing this week, it's that Tom Brady definitely isn't happy with the current state of the NFL. During the latest edition of his "Let's Go" podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl winner insinuated that the league seems to be getting too soft.

"Football is a physical sport, there's a physical element to all of this," Brady said. "You throw a 15-yard flag for something that, you know, 20 years ago maybe wouldn't have had a flag. That affects the game in a big way."

One play that's not a penalty now, but could be in the future is the hip-drop tackle. The NFL is thinking about eliminating it, which will make it even harder for defenders.

"There's so many people that want it less and less physical, it's more like flag football, which is going to be in the Olympics in 2028," Brady said. "Maybe football goes to flag football over a period of time."

Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski got asked about those comments this week and believe it or not, Gronk actually made a pretty solid point. The former Patriots tight end thought it was odd that Brady was complaining about the current state of the NFL rulebook considering how often he benefitted from it.

"I mean, it was already flag football for you, brother," Gronk said during an interview on the "Up and Adams" show. "Some of those calls for you last year, they barely touched you, especially the call with the Atlanta Falcons. They were getting a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty."

It's kind of hilarious that Gronk even picked out a specific play from last season where Brady got the benefit of a penalty flag that probably shouldn't have been thrown. On a third down late in the game, Brady got sacked for a loss by Grady Jarrett, but the Bucs ended up getting a first down after Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer.

The penalty allowed the Buccaneers to run out the clock in a game they would eventually win 21-15. Gronk said the only reason Brady is complaining now is because he's retired.

"All the rules go in your favor, Tom," Gronk said. "You're not playing anymore, that's why you're saying that."

Although Gronk doesn't seem to think that Brady is necessarily the best messenger when it comes to complaining about the fact that the NFL has gotten too soft, he does agree with his former teammate.

"It's getting too soft," Gronk said.

The four-time Super Bowl winner definitely does not want to see the NFL outlaw the hip-drop tackle.

"I just think it's making the game more soft," Gronk said. "You barely see it and if a guy is in that position and that's the only way you can take someone down, then you got to do it. ... The NFL is just getting too soft now."

As a 6-foot-6 tight end, Gronk took a beating from defensive players during his career, so it's definitely interesting to hear him side with the defense when it comes to the subject of a specific type of tackle possibly being banned by the NFL at some point down the road.