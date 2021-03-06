The Chicago Bears have never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards or 30 touchdown passes in a season, the only franchise in the NFL to hold this dubious feat. No wonder they plan to make a hard push for Russell Wilson if he becomes available.

Chicago will stop at nothing to land Wilson in a trade form the Seattle Seahawks. Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears have prioritized making a run at Wilson -- as Chicago is one of the four teams Wilson would prefer a trade to if Seattle were to deal him away. The New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, and Las Vegas Raiders are the other teams Wilson would prefer a trade to -- but Chicago is the franchise in the most desperate need of a quarterback amongst the four.

New Orleans (currently) has Drew Brees -- who hasn't announced his retirement -- but the Saints have a significant amount of salary cap space to clear. The Cowboys are trying to work out a long-term deal with Dak Prescott, but could enter the sweepstakes if talks fall through. The Raiders have shown support for Derek Carr, who they have under contract. That leaves Chicago as the franchise that could pay a king's ransom to get Wilson out of Seattle.

Wilson has reportedly said he would like to stay in Seattle, but has been frustrated over the number of sacks he has endured throughout his career. He has been sacked 394 times in his first nine seasons, the most for any quarterback since 1970 (Randall Cunningham is second with 366). Despite all the hits, Wilson has the second-most passing touchdowns (267) during that nine-year run -- trailing only Peyton Manning. He also has the fifth-most passing yards (33,946), and second-highest passer rating (101.7).

The 32-year-old is coming off an excellent season, completing 68.8% of his passes for 4,212 yards and 40 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions for a 105.1 passer rating. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection won a Super Bowl in just his second season with the Seahawks.

Wilson will command a hefty price tag on the trade market, but getting a franchise quarterback for several seasons is worth it -- especially for a team desperate for a star quarterback like Chicago.