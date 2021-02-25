Russell Wilson's deteriorating relationship with the Seattle Seahawks has been one of the more surprising developments that has been uncovered this offseason. However, while the general NFL public may be learning about Wilson's irritations with the organization for the first time over these past few weeks, this has reportedly been something that has been festering for a bit. The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks co-authored a lengthy story chronicling the steps that have led us to this fractured relationship between the two sides and highlight a key moment where things may have started to spiral.

The Athletic also reports that representatives for Wilson have "broached" the idea of a potential trade with the Seahawks' front office as these frustrations continue. The story backs up what CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on the day of Super Bowl LV, mentioning the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets as potential landing spots. The Athletic adds "some people around the league think a trade could happen, if not this offseason then sometime in the near future."

Almost in unison with the #LetRussCook movement, Wilson was pushing to be more of a focal point in Seattle's offense. The quarterback did come out gangbusters to begin the year and seemed to be on his way to being floated out in MVP discussions. However, as The Athletic reports, back-to-back turnover-filled games against the Bills and Rams led to a meeting leading up to Seattle's Week 11 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, which was being played on Thursday night. It was at that meeting where Wilson came with ideas to fix the offense, which were dismissed, leading to the quarterback storming out.

Via The Athletic,

"Before the Thursday night game against Arizona, Wilson met with his coaches. For some time, Wilson has sought — even pushed — for influence within the organization regarding scheme and personnel. In the meeting, he outlined his own ideas for how to fix the offense. His suggestions were dismissed, multiple sources told The Athletic — another reminder to Wilson that the Seahawks did not see him the same way he saw himself, as a player who had earned greater control over his situation, his future, his legacy. He stormed out of the room."

Seattle was able to win that game and eventually reach the playoffs, but was bounced out during Super Wild Card Weekend at the hands of the Rams. The offense was not nearly as prolific as it was at the start of the year, which is something receiver D.K. Metcalf suggested earlier this offseason being due to the unit becoming too predictable.

Those issues on offense, and Seattle's unwillingness to listen to their franchise cornerstone, lead us to this offseason where Wilson went public in his attempt to gain more say within the organization. That reportedly hasn't been well-received by Seahawks brass, which is just the latest reason why trade rumors surrounding the 32-year-old are white-hot at the moment. According to a recent report from the NFL Network, around a third of the league has already called on Wilson and the starting price could sit at three first-round picks.

Given what we're learning about what has gone on behind the scenes in Seattle, it does beg the question if this relationship is one the two sides can repair. If they can't, a gigantic blockbuster is about to make waves throughout the rest of the league.

