After going unbeaten through the first 11 games of the 2020 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost their last three games. During the team's recent skid, Steelers star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has come under scrutiny for dancing on the opposing team's logo at midfield before each game and posting the videos to TikTok.

On Wednesday, Smith-Schuster revealed that he plans to stop dancing on the logos going forward.

"For the betterment of myself and my teammates, I'm going to stop dancing on the logos," Smith-Schuster told reporters on Wednesday.

This comes just one day after Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that he was planning to speak with Smith-Schuster regarding his dancing.

"I am aware of it," Tomlin said Tuesday. "And I do plan to talk to JuJu. But we're professionals. I doubt any of those antics and things of that nature are legitimate motivating factors as you step into professional stadiums. It's about respect."

Tomlin's comments came just hours after the Cincinnati Bengals upset the Steelers 27-17. Before the game, Smith-Schuster performed his dance routine on the Bengals logo, which was recorded by teammate Chase Claypool.

Smith-Schuster's dance routine didn't necessarily translate to success on the field against Cincinnati, -- the fourth-year wideout caught three passes for just 15 yards and lost a fumble in Pittsburgh's loss. His lost fumble came in the first quarter when Bengals safety Vonn Bell laid a booming hit on Smith-Schuster just moments after he making a catch.

"I seen 19," Bell said regarding the play. "We had a call that freed me up, reading Ben's eyes and just saying, 'Man, go make a play.' We were talking about it on the sideline. It just happened."

Smith-Schuster also danced on the Buffalo Bills logo prior to the Steelers' Week 14 loss against the Bills. Following the 26-15 loss, Tomlin stated that he wasn't aware that Smith-Schuster's dancing could motivate the opposing team. However, Bills safety Jordan Poyer said that the team used Smith-Schuster's dance as motivation in the pivotal AFC contest.

"That turns you up a little bit," Poyer said. "Gets you a second itch to play with some extra fire."

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Steelers hold just a one-game lead over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North. If the Steelers lose to the Indianapolis Colts and the Browns defeat the New York Jets in Week 16, it would set up a Steelers/Browns Week 17 matchup for the division title.