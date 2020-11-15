Two division winners from last season square off on Sunday Night Football when the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots meet at Gillette Stadium. The Ravens (6-2) sit in second place in the AFC North behind undefeated Pittsburgh and are coming off a 24-10 win at Indianapolis. Meanwhile, the Patriots (3-5) are in third place in the AFC East, behind division-leading Buffalo and second-place Miami.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook pegs Baltimore as a seven-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Ravens odds, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 43.5.





Here are several NFL lines and betting trends for Patriots vs. Ravens:

Patriots vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -7

Patriots vs. Ravens Over-Under: 43.5 points

Patriots vs. Ravens moneyline: Baltimore -320, New England +260

BAL: Offense leads the NFL in rushing (170.1 yards per game)

NE: QB Cam Newton ranks third in the league in rushing touchdowns (eight)

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore has a dominant running game. Led by quarterback Lamar Jackson (58.6 rushing yards per game), the Ravens lead the league in rushing, averaging 170.1 yards on the ground. They also have averaged 5.1 yards per rush, which ranks third, and have run for 10 touchdowns.

In addition, Baltimore faces a New England team that has struggled on the defensive side of the ball. Last Monday, the Patriots gave up 27 points to a Jets team that had scored 29 in its previous four games combined. New England also allows 131.0 rushing yards per game; only seven teams allow more.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England has run the ball with success despite a poor passing game. The Patriots rank fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (159.6), sixth in yards per rush (4.9) and are tied for second in rushing touchdowns (13). Quarterback Cam Newton is tied for third in the league in rushing touchdowns with eight.

In addition, receiver Jakobi Meyers has become a productive offensive weapon. Last Monday, he set career-highs in both receptions (12) and receiving yards (169). Over the last three games, he has led the team in catches (22), yards (287) and targets (30). His target percentage in that stretch is a sky-high 38.0.



The Over-Under total is 43.5.




