Super Bowl 2018 halftime show: Who will join Justin Timberlake on the stage?

OK, so apparently the Prince hologram is out for Justin Timberlake's big Super Bowl halftime show. Super Bowl LII could be one for the history books when either the Eagles win their first-ever Super Bowl or the Patriots tie the Steelers for the most titles all-time, but there will be millions of viewers who will be much more interested in something else: namely, what JT has planned.

What will he do, and who will join him on stage? That has become one of the biggest questions about the Super Bowl LII halftime show in Minneapolis. What we do know is this: Timberlake shot down the possibility of an *NSYNC reunion or Janet Jackson getting a do-over on the most memorable moment in SuperBowl halftime history. Still, that doesn't mean we can't engage in some wild speculation as to who might be in store for us, even if Timberlake himself seemed to suggest that the only special guests he has in store during his 12-minute set are the members of his band.

If Timberlake does share the spotlight (and there's no guarantee), we've got some ideas who it might be.

Check out SportsLine's look at the top 10 craziest prop bets for Super Bowl Sunday.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z reportedly turned down the Super Bowl LII halftime show before it was offered to Timberlake, but maybe he's more willing to make an appearance in a guest role alongside his friend. Timberlake and the rapper have a great relationship, as the two have collaborated together on several tracks in the past. They also co-headlined the "Legends of the Summer" tour together back in 2013.

However, all of that may not matter if Jay-Z, who has been a vocal supporter of Colin Kaepernick over the past few years, decides he doesn't want to align himself with the NFL. Then again, maybe he'll be willing to show up if he feels he can use the opportunity to send a message.

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell has a longstanding relationship with Timberlake and has done production work for him, including on "Man of the Woods," which is set to release two days before the Super Bowl. But Pharrell also brings a stage presence and has achieved success as both a rapper and a singer, so he's more than just a guy who'll just stand behind a computer and wave his arms.

Plus, he'd probably wear a funny hat that Twitter can make fun of, and why would we root against that?

Andy Samberg

If Timberlake's halftime show is going to include private parts, they may as well be in a box.

Britney Spears

If we can't have the nostalgia that comes with an *NSYNC reunion, a Justin and Britney reunion is probably the second-best option. The Mickey Mouse Club alums came together to form one of the biggest heartthrob celebrity couples of the 1990s and early 2000s, and they even hit the Super Bowl stage together in 2001. The world would lose its mind if it happened again, especially if they brought back those glorious all-denim matching outfits.

Oh, memories Getty Images

Chris Stapleton

Timberlake has enlisted the services of Stapleton, who is currently one of country music's biggest stars, for his new album. The two are featured on a song set to release this week, so it's possible that Stapleton heads to Minnesota to perform it with Timberlake on the world's biggest stage.

Timbaland

Timbaland has produced a good number of hits from Timberlake's catalogue and, much like Pharrell, he also brings a stage presence and can contribute on the mic himself. It would actually be somewhat of a surprise if Timbaland wasn't involved in the show.

Jimmy Fallon

Fallon hosts a late night show on NBC. This year's Super Bowl is on NBC. Fallon and Timberlake are longtime friends.

It was inevitable that they were going to link up, and Timberlake is already booked to appear on Fallon's live postgame show as both a guest and musical performer. With that in mind, it's probably overkill to have Fallon also involved in the halftime show, but overkill and Fallon have been a happy couple for a while now.

A Michael Jackson hologram

Well, now that seems unlikely, since Timberlake has decided to scrap the idea of a Prince hologram.

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars has established himself as one of the best entertainers and live performers in the world currently, which is why he's landed spots on two of the last four Super Bowl halftime shows. It seems unlikely that they'd go back to him once again (especially considering it would mean Timberlake is giving up the honor of being the only artist to perform at the Super Bowl three times) but would anyone really be opposed to a new NFL tradition of Bruno performing every other year? If so, I don't want to know them.

Danny DeVito

It's already been teased that Danny DeVito will star in a Super Bowl commercial this year, but there's reason to get him involved in the halftime show as well. DeVito's character played a troll in the stage production of "The Nightman Cometh" on "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia." Justin Timberlake starred in "Trolls" the movie. With the Eagles in the Super Bowl, it's the perfect opportunity for DeVito to get in character as Frank Reynolds and invade the stage in a troll costume as J.T. performs "Can't Stop The Feeling."

Janet Jackson

Double or nothing, you cowards.