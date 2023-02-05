Even though his team got destroyed in the NFC Championship Game 31-7, it seems that 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk still isn't very impressed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

During a Saturday appearance on the SF Niners podcast, Aiyuk was asked who he thought would win Super Bowl LVII, and not only did he pick against the Eagles, but he was so sure about his pick that he also said that he'd bet everything he owned on the Chiefs if he were allowed to bet on the game (NFL players aren't allowed to bet on NFL games).

"Hypothetically speaking, if I were going to bet on this game, I'd go take everything that I own, get it in cash and put my money on the Kansas City Chiefs," Aiyuk said.

The reason Aiyuk is so confident in Kansas City is because he thinks the Chiefs' high-powered offense will be able to "expose" the Eagles defense.

"I don't know fully about that [Eagles] defense," Aiyuk said. "They talk about them being a good defense, I'm not too sure. I think the pass game, this Kansas City pass game, will expose what we thought we were going to be able to expose before some unfortunate circumstances happened."

Apparently, Aiyuk thought the 49ers were going to have their way with the Eagles defense in the NFC title game before Brock Purdy got injured just six plays into San Francisco's first offensive drive. Before the injury, Purdy was 2 of 2 for 19 yards and it seems that based on that small sample size, Aiyuk firmly believes that the 49ers were going to "expose" the Eagles.

As for the Super Bowl, the Eagles defense will definitely be getting its biggest test of the season against a Chiefs offense that led the NFL in passing yards, total yards and points scored. However, the Eagles definitely won't be intimidated and that's because they'll be going into the game with a defense that has been historically good this season. Including the playoffs, the Eagles have 78 sacks on the year, which is just four away from tying the 1984 Bears for the most in a single season in NFL history. The second-most was by the vaunted 1985 Bears, who had 80, a number that Philly could pass with just three sacks in the Super Bowl.

Although Aiyuk is predicting a Chiefs win, he did eventually backtrack a little bit by saying that an Eagles win was at least somewhat possible.

"You got to get lucky to win the Super Bowl, and they got extremely lucky last week [in the NFC title game], so who's to say they can't do it twice," Aiyuk said, via CBS Philadelphia.

Aiyuk seemed to be aware that Eagles fans might be upset with his prediction, so he also added a small disclaimer to everything he said.

"I'm sitting on the couch, I have no room to talk about anybody playing next week," Aiyuk said.

As for the 49ers, if Purdy doesn't get hurt in the NFC title game, Aiyuk liked their chances of winning it all.

"We have a talented football team," Aiyuk said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "We have, hands down, the best football team in the league. Hands down. I'm not going even going to argue with anyone who thinks they should argue that."

Aiyuk might want to stay off Twitter this week, because there are probably a lot of Eagles fans who would be more than happy to argue with him that the 49ers aren't the best team in the NFL, or even the NFC.