The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have played on this stage before, while the Eagles are back in the Big Game for the first time since the 2017 season thanks to Jalen Hurts and the ferocious Eagles defense.
At Caesars Sportsbook, the Eagles opened as 2-point favorites over the Chiefs after Philly became the fourth team in NFL history to win consecutive playoff games by 24-plus points. The other three teams all went on to win the Super Bowl. Entering the final week of the 2022 season, the Eagles hold a 10-9 ATS record on the year.
As for the Chiefs, they are 1-1 ATS in the postseason. They covered in the AFC Championship matchup by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, but didn't cover the number against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. That gives Kansas City an 8-11 ATS record on the year.
What's fascinating is that if the Chiefs do win Super Bowl LVII, they will become just the second team in over three decades to have a losing record against the spread. The last team to do it? That actually happened last year, with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams.
Check out how every Super Bowl winner since 1991 has fared against the spread below. (Data comes from Team Rankings, Maddux Sports and SportsLine)
|Year Super Bowl won
|Team
|ATS record
|2023
|Chiefs or Eagles
|Chiefs would be 9-11, Eagles 11-9
2022
Rams
10-11
2021
12-8
2020
Chiefs
13-5-1
2019
12-7
2018
Eagles
13-6
2017
Patriots
16-3
2016
10-8-1
2015
Patriots
11-8
2014
13-6
2013
10-9-1
2012
12-7-1
2011
13-7
2010
10-9
2009
11-8
2008
Giants
14-6
2007
12-8
2006
Steelers
13-7
2005
Patriots
12-6-1
2004
Patriots
14-5
2003
Buccaneers
13-6
2002
Patriots
13-5-1
2001
Ravens
14-5-1
2000
Rams
14-4-1
1999
Broncos
12-7
1998
Broncos
13-7
1997
Packers
12-6-1
1996
10-9
1995
14-5
1994
Cowboys
11-8
1993
Cowboys
14-5
1992
Washington
14-5
1991
Giants
13-6
We don't often see the Chiefs as underdogs, so it will be interesting to see how this line moves over the next two weeks. In fact, the Chiefs have been favorites in 15 straight playoff games, and Mahomes has never been a playoff underdog. It appeared for a moment that streak was going to be snapped in the AFC Championship game, but the Chiefs ended up closing as two-point favorites over the Bengals. If you were curious, Mahomes is 7-1-1 ATS and 6-3 SU in his career as an underdog.
Per SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the initial simulations for Super Bowl LVII like the Chiefs ATS, and the Under. The sims project Kansas City to score around 23 points, but hold Philadelphia under 25 points.