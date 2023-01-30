The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have played on this stage before, while the Eagles are back in the Big Game for the first time since the 2017 season thanks to Jalen Hurts and the ferocious Eagles defense.

At Caesars Sportsbook, the Eagles opened as 2-point favorites over the Chiefs after Philly became the fourth team in NFL history to win consecutive playoff games by 24-plus points. The other three teams all went on to win the Super Bowl. Entering the final week of the 2022 season, the Eagles hold a 10-9 ATS record on the year.

As for the Chiefs, they are 1-1 ATS in the postseason. They covered in the AFC Championship matchup by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, but didn't cover the number against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. That gives Kansas City an 8-11 ATS record on the year.

What's fascinating is that if the Chiefs do win Super Bowl LVII, they will become just the second team in over three decades to have a losing record against the spread. The last team to do it? That actually happened last year, with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams.

Check out how every Super Bowl winner since 1991 has fared against the spread below. (Data comes from Team Rankings, Maddux Sports and SportsLine)

Year Super Bowl won Team ATS record 2023 Chiefs or Eagles Chiefs would be 9-11, Eagles 11-9 2022 Rams 10-11 2021 Buccaneers 12-8 2020 Chiefs 13-5-1 2019 Patriots 12-7 2018 Eagles 13-6 2017 Patriots 16-3 2016 Broncos 10-8-1 2015 Patriots 11-8 2014 Seahawks 13-6 2013 Ravens 10-9-1 2012 Giants 12-7-1 2011 Packers 13-7 2010 Saints 10-9 2009 Steelers 11-8 2008 Giants 14-6 2007 Colts 12-8 2006 Steelers 13-7 2005 Patriots 12-6-1 2004 Patriots 14-5 2003 Buccaneers 13-6 2002 Patriots 13-5-1 2001 Ravens 14-5-1 2000 Rams 14-4-1 1999 Broncos 12-7 1998 Broncos 13-7 1997 Packers 12-6-1 1996 Cowboys 10-9 1995 49ers 14-5 1994 Cowboys 11-8 1993 Cowboys 14-5 1992 Washington 14-5 1991 Giants 13-6

We don't often see the Chiefs as underdogs, so it will be interesting to see how this line moves over the next two weeks. In fact, the Chiefs have been favorites in 15 straight playoff games, and Mahomes has never been a playoff underdog. It appeared for a moment that streak was going to be snapped in the AFC Championship game, but the Chiefs ended up closing as two-point favorites over the Bengals. If you were curious, Mahomes is 7-1-1 ATS and 6-3 SU in his career as an underdog.

Per SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the initial simulations for Super Bowl LVII like the Chiefs ATS, and the Under. The sims project Kansas City to score around 23 points, but hold Philadelphia under 25 points.