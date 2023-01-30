patrick-mahomes-5-1400.jpg
The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have played on this stage before, while the Eagles are back in the Big Game for the first time since the 2017 season thanks to Jalen Hurts and the ferocious Eagles defense.

At Caesars Sportsbook, the Eagles opened as 2-point favorites over the Chiefs after Philly became the fourth team in NFL history to win consecutive playoff games by 24-plus points. The other three teams all went on to win the Super Bowl. Entering the final week of the 2022 season, the Eagles hold a 10-9 ATS record on the year. 

As for the Chiefs, they are 1-1 ATS in the postseason. They covered in the AFC Championship matchup by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, but didn't cover the number against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. That gives Kansas City an 8-11 ATS record on the year. 

What's fascinating is that if the Chiefs do win Super Bowl LVII, they will become just the second team in over three decades to have a losing record against the spread. The last team to do it? That actually happened last year, with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams

Check out how every Super Bowl winner since 1991 has fared against the spread below. (Data comes from Team Rankings, Maddux Sports and SportsLine)

Year Super Bowl wonTeamATS record
2023Chiefs or EaglesChiefs would be 9-11, Eagles 11-9

2022

Rams

10-11

2021

Buccaneers

12-8

2020

Chiefs

13-5-1

2019

Patriots

12-7

2018

Eagles

13-6

2017

Patriots

16-3

2016

Broncos

10-8-1

2015

Patriots

11-8

2014

Seahawks

13-6

2013

Ravens

10-9-1

2012

Giants

12-7-1

2011

Packers

13-7

2010

Saints

10-9

2009

Steelers

11-8

2008

Giants

14-6

2007

Colts

12-8

2006

Steelers

13-7

2005

Patriots

12-6-1

2004

Patriots

14-5

2003

Buccaneers

13-6

2002

Patriots

13-5-1

2001

Ravens

14-5-1

2000

Rams

14-4-1

1999

Broncos

12-7

1998

Broncos

13-7

1997

Packers

12-6-1

1996

Cowboys

10-9

1995

49ers

14-5

1994

Cowboys

11-8

1993

Cowboys

14-5

1992

Washington

14-5

1991

Giants

13-6

We don't often see the Chiefs as underdogs, so it will be interesting to see how this line moves over the next two weeks. In fact, the Chiefs have been favorites in 15 straight playoff games, and Mahomes has never been a playoff underdog. It appeared for a moment that streak was going to be snapped in the AFC Championship game, but the Chiefs ended up closing as two-point favorites over the Bengals. If you were curious, Mahomes is 7-1-1 ATS and 6-3 SU in his career as an underdog.

Per SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the initial simulations for Super Bowl LVII like the Chiefs ATS, and the Under. The sims project Kansas City to score around 23 points, but hold Philadelphia under 25 points. 