Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has reaffirmed his desire to be traded ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, according to ESPN. Higgins had first made it known that he was requesting a trade back in March as his representation continues its push for a long-term contact extension.

Higgins had recently told local media that he anticipates playing for the AFC North contender this season.

"We'll see. I do anticipate (playing for the Bengals in 2024)," Higgins said, via Fox19. "I've grown a love for Cincy that I didn't think I would. Looking forward to it."

Higgins' desire to stay in Cincinnati is nothing new; he just wants the team to commit to him long term. He is currently slated to play the 2024 season under the franchise tag that will pay him $21.816 million this season. The Bengals haven't ruled out re-signing Higgins, but the two sides reportedly haven't discussed a new deal since last offseason, which led to Higgins requesting a trade earlier this offseason that has led to nonstop speculation about his future with the team.

Potential landing spots

If New York does not take a wide receiver in the first round, then it is not difficult to envision the Jets attempting to add Higgins as they push all of their chips into the middle of the table. The roster currently has Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams, who missed most of the 2023 season due to injury, as primary outlets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

New England has been searching high and low for toys to give its presumptive incoming rookie quarterback. The Patriots were a suitor for Calvin Ridley before the Titans were left holding the winning ticket in that sweepstakes. The franchise has lacked a consistent playmaker at the position for several years despite efforts in free agency.

Jacksonville has two glaring needs at cornerback and wide receiver. The Jaguars have been linked to Brandon Aiyuk and other veterans since Ridley signed in Tennessee. The addition of Higgins would allow the franchise to focus its attention with the No. 17 pick on other resources or the cornerback position. It does not hurt that Trevor Lawrence was his quarterback at Clemson.

Los Angeles has a lot of needs. The Chargers have already lost Mike Williams and Keenan Allen from last year's roster so giving Justin Herbert another weapon is important. The addition would allow them to use their first-round pick to address a different position of need.

New Orleans is committed to using its first-round pick on the offensive tackle position. The Saints still have a need at wide receiver. The acquisition of Higgins would be a fun pairing with Chris Olave. The only question is whether or not the Saints are able to work their magic with the accounting. Can they fit him into the budget for this season?

As Carolina sits atop the second round, most analysts associate the Panthers with the best available wide receivers; a group that is expected to include Florida State's Keon Coleman, Georgia's Ladd McConkey, Texas' Xavier Worthy, South Carolina's Xavier Legette and others. If they are intending to use the pick on the position anyway, then they may as well use it on a known commodity like Higgins.

Arizona is likely out of the Higgins lottery if the franchise uses its first-round pick on the wide receiver position as anticipated. The Cardinals have a war chest of draft capital. At some point, they need to turn those picks into players and there is no better way to do that than acquiring stars who can help them meet the salary cap threshold.