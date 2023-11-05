The NFL might as well just start etching Houston Texans second overall pick quarterback C.J. Stroud's name into the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year trophy after his historic performance in the Texans' 39-37 Week 9 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Stroud threw for 470 passing yards and five touchdown passes on 30 of 42 passing Sunday, a performance that puts him in sole possession or a co-owner of multiple NFL rookie milestones. His fifth touchdown pass came on his final pass of the game, the go-ahead 15-yard scoring strike to fellow rookie Tank Dell from 15 yards out with only six seconds left in the game.

The 470 passing yards now stands alone as the all-time NFL rookie record, breaking Rams quarterback Marc Bulger's 453 passing yards from a St. Louis 28-24 win over the San Diego Chargers in Week 10 of the 2002 season. Stroud's five touchdown passes also tie a the NFL all-time, single-game rookie record. That's a feat that has been accomplished by five other rookie passers: New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (Week 16 of 2019 at Washington), Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (Week 5 of 2017 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs), Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (Week 1 of 2015 at the Philadelphia Eagles), Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (Week 11 of 2009 vs. the Cleveland Browns) and Chicago Bears quarterback Ray Buivid (Week 14 of 1937 at the Chicago Cardinals).

Stafford and Stroud are the only rookies with over 400 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in a game in NFL history as Stafford had 422 in a 38-37 win against the Browns in Week 11 of the 2009 season. When removing the "as a rookie" context, Stroud still stands in rarefied air with his standout effort on Sunday. He joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle (Week 7 of the 1962 season vs. Washington) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (Week 8 of the 2014 season vs. the Colts) as the only three players in NFL history with 470 or more passing yards, five passing touchdowns and no interceptions in a game. C.J. Stroud, take a bow for an absolute masterclass of a performance.