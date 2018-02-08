The Rock, Sylvester Stallone reportedly urge Rob Gronkowski toward acting career

After a strange Super Bowl press conference in which Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski seemed noncommittal about his NFL future, he reportedly has some recognizable faces prodding him towards acting. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Sylvester Stallone are both encouraging Gronk to take up acting -- as if Patriots fans need another reason to hate Stallone right now.

It was reported by ESPN that Gronkowski was unsure about his future pre-Super Bowl, due to the physical toll of playing in the NFL. According to the Eagle-Tribune in Massachusetts, The Rock and Stallone have both approached Gronkowski, saying he would do well in action films.

The Rock, of course, is no stranger to the transition. He was a WWE star before becoming one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, most recently appearing in "Jumanji."

Gronkowski, who is just 28 and in his physical prime, has 474 career receptions, 7,179 yards and 76 touchdowns. He is one of the best pass-run tight ends in the NFL. However, the toll on his body is apparent. Gronkowski missed seven games in 2016, and he missed two more in 2017. Gronkowski seems to be consistently playing through injuries as well, which may be adding to his contemplation. Just this season, Gronkowski suffered a concussion against the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game. He came back just two weeks later for the Super Bowl, after a lot of hand-wringing about his status.

Since coming into the league in 2010, Gronkowski has been a personality just as much as he's been a tight end for the Patriots. He's done numerous commercials and appeared in music videos, not to mention appearing in the "Entourage" movie in 2015. Gronkowski also has a show on Showtime, "Unsportsmanlike Comedy."

All of this to say, Gronk wouldn't be starved for work if he chose to pursue interests outside of football. Patriots fans may hate the idea, but Gronkowski may want to preserve his body for love boat parties in the future.