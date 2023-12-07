There will be a lot on the line this weekend when the Cowboys host the Eagles in an NFC East showdown. Not only will first place in the division be at stake, but two former NFL stars have decided to make a massive bet against each other on the game.

Those two stars are DeSean Jackson and Dez Bryant, and it looks like they're going to be betting $10,000 on the outcome. The trash-talking started Monday when Jackson called out Bryant on Twitter. The former Eagles star noticed that Bryant had been bragging about winning some money after betting $10,000 on the Cowboys to beat the Seahawks in Week 13.

On Jackson's end, things didn't go so well for his team in Week 13 with the Eagles getting beaten down by the 49ers, 42-19. Despite that loss, Jackson still tweeted out that he'd be willing to bet $10,000 on this week's game if Bryant was willing to accept.

Not only did Bryant respond to the bet just hours later, but he also posted a NSFW video to social media where he literally counted out $10,000. First, he grabbed $5,000 worth of $50 bills. After that, he individually counted out $5,000 worth of $100 bills.

"We about to beat yo ass on Sunday," Bryant said (you can see the full video here).

If these two are making a straight-up bet, then Bryant is definitely getting the better end of the deal. The Cowboys are currently favored by 3.5 points. The money line is -175, which means if Bryant bet $10,000 on the Cowboys to win straight-up in Las Vegas, he'd only make a profit of $5,174.29, but in this bet, it looks like he'll make $10,000 if the Eagles win.

That being said, if this game goes anything like the last game, then Jackson will be going home the big winner because the Eagles beat the Cowboys, 28-23, back in Week 9. Also, I'm not sure how Bryant plans to deliver the money if the Cowboys lose, but Dez, I'd recommend not mailing any of that cash you counted out in your video.