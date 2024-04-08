Marquez Valdes-Scantling was released by the Kansas City Chiefs this February. But the Super Bowl champion wide receiver could end up staying in the AFC West, with the rival Los Angeles Chargers recently expressing interest, according to ESPN.

Valdes-Scantling, 29, spent the last two seasons in Kansas City, and his touchdown catch in Super Bowl LVIII helped lift the Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers. His release saved K.C. an estimated $12 million against the 2024 salary cap, however, as he was set to enter the final year of a three-year, $30 million deal signed in 2022 free agency.

The former Green Bay Packers speedster is best known as a deep threat, averaging more than 15 yards per catch in each of his six NFL seasons. And the Chargers are interested in adding a downfield target for quarterback Justin Herbert, per ESPN. In truth, they may be after any wide receiver help they can get, considering they released their starting duo of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in their own cost-cutting moves. Their receiver depth chart is currently headlined by Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston.

Valdes-Scantling is coming off career-low totals of 21 catches for 315 yards and one score. He offers productive playoff experience, though, topping seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown in three different postseason runs between Green Bay and Kansas City. He won two rings with the Chiefs in his two seasons there, following four years catching passes from Aaron Rodgers.