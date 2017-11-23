This incredible stat captures how poorly Nathan Peterman's first Bills start went

Nathan Peterman isn't good enough to be the Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback anymore, but if Sunday's game is an indication of what's to come, he might have a slightly brighter future with the Los Angeles Chargers. After all, he's already shown a knack for helping the Chargers score points and win games by throwing five interceptions in a half, which led to his benching and Tyrod Taylor ultimately regaining the starting job this week.

It turns out, there's an even better way to capture his performance than those five interceptions. As Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted on Wednesday, Peterman actually posted a better passer rating if you assumed he was playing for the Chargers -- not the Bills. Florio explains:

If Chargers players had been the intended target of his throws, and if treating his one pick-six as a touchdown pass and interception return yardage as passing yardage, Peterman's stat line would have been five for 14, 84 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions. And that creates a passer rating of 41.1.

Peterman's actual stat line in the game? 6 of 14 for 66 yards, zero touchdowns, five picks, and a 17.9 passer rating. So, his actual passer rating was 23.2 points lower than the one Florio calculated above, which is kinda incredible.

And that's why Bills coach Sean McDermott had no choice but to go back to Taylor for the Bills' upcoming game against the Chiefs. By throwing out Peterman again, McDermott would've been throwing away the Bills' playoff chances.

And that brings me to an important point: It's easy to laugh at Peterman and stats like the ones above, but the fault lies with McDermott. There's no way he should've started Peterman over Taylor -- a top-20 NFL quarterback. There's no way he should've started Peterman -- a fifth-round developmental rookie -- with the Bills still in the playoff race. There's no way he should've started Peterman against that Chargers defense in Los Angeles.

The stat line above is on McDermott for thinking Peterman was ready. He clearly wasn't. It's a coach's job to put his players in a position to succeed. McDermott did the opposite.

It's also important to note that, because he clearly wasn't ready, we shouldn't rush to judgement on Peterman after one game. Yes, it was a disaster, but that doesn't mean he's destined to always be a disaster.