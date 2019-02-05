Tom Brady explains why he hates the 'G.O.A.T.' nickname and would prefer to be called 'trash'

There is no doubt remaining: Tom Brady is the greatest football player of all time. His six rings give him the nod over anyone else. The Joe Montana debate is snuffed out. Tom Brady is the GOAT. He just doesn't want you to call him that.

Appearing on "Good Morning America" with Michael Strahan live from Disney World following the Patriots Super Bowl victory, Brady said that he prefers people call him "trash" to people calling him the "GOAT."

"I don't even like that. I don't even like it -- it makes me cringe," Brady said. "I guess I take compliments worse than -- I wish you would say, 'You're trash, you're too old, you're too slow, you can't get it done no more,'" And I'll say, 'Thank you very much, I'm gonna go prove you wrong.'"

Asked by Strahan if he is driven more by criticism than success, Brady said "yeah, absolutely."

Brady's entire career is built around the idea that he doesn't get the requisite respect given what he's been able to do on the field. It's wild to hear him acknowledge it too -- noting that he's "a late bloomer" and he wasn't great early on in the NFL.

It's all true. For as worried as we are about Jared Goff in his third year, let's not forget that Brady wasn't exactly putting up monster stats his first few seasons either.

"I was a late bloomer. I struggled in college. I struggled in the early part of my career. I was never the first guy chosen," Brady told Strahan. "So I think that part is in me, it's deep, it's there and it's not going anywhere. The foundation of where I was, who I am, where I started. Where I am now is a reflection of so many situations and occurrences that have to happen."

No one needs to feel bad for Brady. He's managed to overcome any bloom issues by winning six freaking Super Bowls. He's doing just fine. But next time you're talking about him, don't refer to him as the GOAT. He's not a fan of the nickname.