Tom Brady picks Buccaneers: Here's the reason Brady reportedly decided not to play for the Chargers
Brady decided to take a pass on L.A.
With less than 24 hours to go until the start of free agency, Tom Brady hasn't officially picked a team to play for yet, but it appears he'll be heading to the Buccaneers.
Before the news came out that Brady was going to take his talents to Tampa, the other team he was apparently considering was the Los Angeles Chargers. So why didn't Brady end up in L.A.?
According to Jim Trotter of NFL Media, the reason Brady wasn't interested in signing with the Chargers is due to "family considerations." Basically, it seems like Brady's family wouldn't be making the move with him, and since they're based on the East Coast, moving all the way out to Los Angeles would make it difficult for Brady to see his family once the NFL season started. Unless there's a "change of heart" from Brady, the Chargers don't feel like they'll be landing the veteran quarterback.
The Chargers were one of at least two teams that reportedly offered Brady more than $30 million per year this week. With the Chargers ruled out, that cleared the path for Brady to pick the Buccaneers. The decision to go to Tampa makes a lot of sense, and that's because the Buccaneers made it clear this offseason that they wanted him. At the combine in February, Bucs coach Bruce Arians didn't try to hide the fact that he wanted Brady on the team.
Although the Buccaneers seemed like a long shot to land Brady just a few weeks ago, they're now the leader in the clubhouse and a deal seems to be all but done, although it hasn't been officially announced by either Brady or the team.
The Buccaneers might seem like a weird landing spot for Brady, but it actually make a lot of sense for a lot of reasons, and if you're wondering what those reasons are, you can click here to find out. If you don't feel like clicking, here's a brief summary: They have a lot of offensive weapons, they have a lot of salary cap room to add any piece Brady needs and they have a 67-year-old coach who wants to win now. The next Super Bowl is also being played in Tampa, which would give Brady a chance to do something that no other player has ever done: play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
