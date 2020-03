Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers: Brady's fit in Tampa, what's next for Patriots, Super Bowl odds and more

The moment the entire football world has waited for has arrived. After months of speculation surrounding the future of Tom Brady, the six-time Super Bowl winner decided one day after legal tampering began to say goodbye to the only NFL team he's ever known in the New England Patriots. While it took him an exceedingly prolonged amount of time to announce that decision, his follow-up punch was less of a wait, as the Buccaneers have announced Brady's contract is signed.

Brady revealed his excitement in an Instagram post:

Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it's that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I'm starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I'm not gonna say much more - I'm just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it is a two-year deal.

Brady's fit in Tampa

And with that, Brady's first-ever go at NFL free agency has ended with him taking over a Bucs team ready to move on from Jameis Winston following a unfortunately historic season wherein he heaved 30 interceptions to go along with 33 touchdowns.

Winston did what he could to strengthen his chances of remaining in Tampa, i.e., opting to undergo LASIK surgery to improve his vision, but head coach Bruce Arians -- who has been consistently flippant about Winston's chances of being re-signed -- opted to instead franchise tag Shaq Barrett and let the former first-round pick take his talents elsewhere. For Arians and Bucs general manager Jason Licht, the decision between Brady and Winston was a no-brainer, considering the resume of the former versus the waffling potential on the latter.

Brady, 42, didn't play his best football in his final season with the Patriots though, and it led to many speculating if Father Time was finally catching up to him. The receiving corps, or lack thereof, was a key reason for his downturn in production, but he won't have that issue in Central Florida. The four-time Super Bowl MVP will now tandem with two-time All-Pro receiver Mike Evans, an explosive target who can operate in both short and deep yardage, along with the ascendant Chris Godwin and a pair of talented tight ends in O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, which should help Brady improve over his previous year.

There were several suitors in the race for Brady, including the front-running Los Angeles Chargers, but it's the Bucs who won him over.

Brady gets what he wants, but will it pan out?

The Pick Six Podcast fired up an emergency episode in the wake of the Brady-Bucs news. John Breech says Brady got everything he wanted from a new destination, but Will Brinson says it's an incredibly risky move for Bucs GM Jason Licht if it doesn't work out. Plus why not even Brady could have pictured himself in Tampa entering this offseason, whether the Bucs are a playoff team now, and more.

Give the Pick Six Podcast a listen below, and be sure to subscribe on your favorite platform:

How Brady's move shakes up Super Bowl odds

After news broke on Brady's decision, the William Hill Sportsbook dropped the Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds from 25-to-1 to 20-to-1, and within an hour, their odds dropped again to 16-to-1. That new number puts them ahead of the Patriots, who are 20-to-1 to win the Super Bowl without Brady.

Read more on Super Bowl and conference odds, plus how popular the Bucs were on a landing spot prop in Nevada, in Jordan Dajani's gambling roundup of the move.

How Brady's decision affects Fantasy leagues

Brady has been a marginal fantasy asset over the last few years, but joining a talented Buccaneers offense has moved him to Heath Cummings' No. 10 quarterback at this point of the offseason. That means Brady should be drafted as a starter in most leagues. Cummings even sees top-five upside in the veteran quarterback, and you can read about that and more fallout on the Bucs roster here.

What does New England do now?

Brady's long kiss goodbye to the Patriots was one wrought with rumors surrounding the team's lack of value for their longtime QB, but owner Robert Kraft shot down such talk, making it known things could've been worked out to keep Brady in a Patriots uniform -- had he wanted to stay put. He obviously did not, and the move sends shockwaves throughout multiple organizations. The Patriots must now find a quarterback for both now and later, and teams who were all-in on landing Brady are still without one as well.

In his time with New England, Brady not only earned the aforementioned six championships, but also four Super Bowl MVP nods, three league MVP awards, 14 Pro Bowl appearances, five All-Pro honors, and much more -- including having already been named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Jared Dubin broke down the Patriots' options at quarterback in the post-Brady era here.

More on Brady joining the Bucs

The Buccaneers could do much worse than adding a quarterback with such an obvious first-ballot Hall of Fame resume to their ranks, and they hope it makes them an instant contender in the process, because eventually (and likely very soon) Father Time will prove he actually is undefeated.