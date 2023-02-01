After 23 years in the NFL, Tom Brady has finally decided to walk away from the game, and he'll be walking away as arguably the best player in league history.

Over the course of his career, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has been a part of some big moments. As a matter of fact, there have been so many big moments in his career that it would be almost impossible to list them all.

From his first Super Bowl win -- an upset victory over a Rams team that was favored by two touchdowns -- to his 28-3 comeback over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Brady has played a key role in some of the most iconic moments the league has ever seen.

With seven Super Bowl wins and plenty of other big victories under his belt, you might be wondering if Brady has a favorite moment from his time in the NFL and as it turns out, the answer is yes. Back in October 2021, Brady got asked what his favorite NFL moment was and surprisingly, he didn't hesitate at all to come up with his answer: His favorite moment was beating the Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX.

"In terms of football, if I'm thinking about football and one moment, I'm thinking about the Seattle Super Bowl," Brady said on his "Let's Go" podcast. "That's probably the one moment... the first three [Super Bowl wins] happened really quick and then I think I went 10 years and realized 'Holy shit, this is really hard.' And how lucky I was, naive and lucky, for the first three."

As Brady points out, he won three Super Bowls during his first four years as a starter (2001-04), which probably had him thinking that he was going to be winning them every year, but after their Super Bowl XXXIX win over the Eagles in February 2005, Brady would go a decade before winning another one.

"In [2007], loss. In [2011], loss. I thought, 'This is impossible,'" Brady said. "Then we won [against the Seahawks] on a miraculous play and since then, it was like a great appreciation every time it happened. There was no taking anything for granted and it was just, that was a really pivotal moment of football in my life. That was football, the ultimate joy."

The miraculous play that Brady's talking about was Malcolm Butler's infamous interception of Russell Wilson at the 1-yard line. The play came on a second-and-goal for the Seahawks with just 20 seconds left to play. Seattle could have given the ball to Marshawn Lynch, but instead, they went with a pass.

The interesting thing about Brady picking the Seahawks Super Bowl as his moment and then mentioning this specific play is that it's a play he wasn't even on the field for, which gives you an idea of how selfless Brady is on the field. The guy doesn't care about stats, he just wants to win.

We actually ranked all of Brady's Super Bowl wins and we also had the Seahawks game on top.