The obstacles facing Tua Tagovailoa are no longer a hinderance with the Miami Dolphins, Tagovailoa finally has an offensive line capable enough to protect him and a gluttony of skill position players to target. Last but not least, he has an offensive-minded head coach in Mike McDaniel who will put him in the best position to succeed

The pressure is on Tagovailoa to deliver for a Dolphins team that is not only thinking postseason, but a potential playoff run in 2022. He's ready for the challenge.

"I think pressure is everywhere, especially in any professional industry," Tagovailoa said on The Fish Talk Podcast, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "You're either going to make use of this opportunity with the guys we have or you're not. That's what it is. I'm looking forward to making use of this opportunity."

The Dolphins are one of the fastest teams in the NFL thanks to the addition of Tyreek Hill on offense, adding his presence with Jaylen Waddle and free agent acquisition Ced Wilson. Miami also signed Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert at running back and improved the offensive line with the free agent signings of tackle Terron Armstead and Connor Williams.

The Dolphins offensive line was the source of their offensive inconsistency in 2021. Miami was 30th in the league in rushing (92.2 yards per game) and 31st in yards per carry (3.5 yards per carry). The Dolphins had three offensive linemen allow over 45 pressures last year in Liam Eichenberg (62), Jesse Davis (57), and Austin Jackson (49) -- all ranked amongst the top 10 in most pressures allowed in the league.

Tagovailoa completed 67.8% of his passes for 2,653 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions despite the constant pressure in his face -- and he's 13-8 as a starting quarterback despite having three offensive coordinators coach him in his two seasons.

The downfalls are over for Tagovailoa, and that's fine with him. Tagovailoa wants an opportunity to win.

"It's exciting times for all of us," Tagovailoa said. "Aside from guys we have acquired, it's going to take work from all of us. We've got to do the most important thing why we're here, which is just win games."