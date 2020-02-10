Twitter reacts to Philip Rivers leaving Chargers after 16 years, entering free agency

It's the end of an era for the Chargers. On Monday, the team announced that veteran quarterback Philip Rivers will not be returning to the Bolts next season, as the two parties mutually agree to part ways after 16 seasons. During his time as a starter in San Diego and Los Angeles, spanning 14 years, Rivers never missed a game.

OFFICIAL: Philip Rivers to enter free agency after spending 16 seasons with the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/w2bTnKIT9r — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 10, 2020

Rivers holds multiple franchise records, including passing yards (59,271), and passing touchdowns (397). He is an eight time Pro Bowler, was the 2013 Comeback Player of the Year and made 224 straight starts with the team, also a franchise record. To put that last stat into perspective, during the same amount of time the Cleveland Browns went through 21 starting QBs.

Last season, the Chargers struggled, finishing last in the AFC West. That's when murmurs of Rivers leaving the team began to pick up. Now that it is official, Chargers fans are starting to come to terms with what the team will look like without their long-time signal caller.

The trash-talking, bolo tie-wearing, Chargers legend is shipping out, and fans are taking to social media to thank him for everything.

Here are some of the best reactions and send-offs:

The Chargers kicked things off with a quote from Rivers on his time with the team.

“In anything you do, it’s the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, support staff and teammates that will last forever, and for that I am so thankful."



Philip Rivers to Enter Free Agency » https://t.co/njeTsCbi1D pic.twitter.com/bCKXKTRePh — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 10, 2020

The team also released a heartfelt goodbye video going from the very beginning of Rivers' career on draft night to his final moments in a Chargers jersey.

It would not be a proper goodbye without a few "dadgummit's" sprinkled in there.

For every …



minicamp

practice

game

throw

touchdown

win

dadgummit

memory #ThankYouPhilip pic.twitter.com/4z2yUiuqrA — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 10, 2020

When looking back on "classic Rivers moments" it's hard to ignore this mic'd up video of No. 17 trash talking.

Philip Rivers’ greatest moment as a Charger pic.twitter.com/8frF9Xs9aV — 360°FantasyFootball (@360FFB) February 10, 2020

This gif about sums it up for Chargers fans.

THE GOAT ⚡️⚡️ THANK YOU PHIL ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/yYvGt06U8K — AP (@thegoatap) February 10, 2020

Send some love to a Chargers fan today. They need it.

“The Chargers and Philip Rivers have parted ways”

Chargers fans: pic.twitter.com/zdi5kslwbf — Shannon Burner Sharpe (@ShannonS_Burner) February 10, 2020

Even as a quarterback gets older or struggles towards the end of their time with a team, when a player has spent a long with one franchise the end is always sad.

One of the craziest moments of Rivers' career was when he somehow played in the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots with a torn ACL. For many, this was a defining moment for Rivers' commitment to the team. In one of his final interviews as a Charger, Rivers said what he is most proud of always going out there and giving it his all, and this is likely one of the biggest moments he felt he put it all out there.

Philip Rivers was the #Chargers starting QB for 14 seasons and never missed a game during that stretch. 224 consecutive starts.



He tore his ACL in the '07 Divisional Round and still played in the Championship Game vs. the #Patriots.



A true competitor.pic.twitter.com/fTS6zlvDyM — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2020

Rivers memes in something other than a powdered blue jersey doesn't quite seem right, but we will have to get used to it.

These images could REALLY take some time to get used to. pic.twitter.com/8VgVIXBVck — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) February 10, 2020

There's no word yet on where Rivers will land next season and he did not give any hints in his goodbye statement with L.A.