Twitter reacts to Philip Rivers leaving Chargers after 16 years, entering free agency
Chargers fans are saying goodbye to their quarterback
It's the end of an era for the Chargers. On Monday, the team announced that veteran quarterback Philip Rivers will not be returning to the Bolts next season, as the two parties mutually agree to part ways after 16 seasons. During his time as a starter in San Diego and Los Angeles, spanning 14 years, Rivers never missed a game.
Rivers holds multiple franchise records, including passing yards (59,271), and passing touchdowns (397). He is an eight time Pro Bowler, was the 2013 Comeback Player of the Year and made 224 straight starts with the team, also a franchise record. To put that last stat into perspective, during the same amount of time the Cleveland Browns went through 21 starting QBs.
Last season, the Chargers struggled, finishing last in the AFC West. That's when murmurs of Rivers leaving the team began to pick up. Now that it is official, Chargers fans are starting to come to terms with what the team will look like without their long-time signal caller.
The trash-talking, bolo tie-wearing, Chargers legend is shipping out, and fans are taking to social media to thank him for everything.
Here are some of the best reactions and send-offs:
The Chargers kicked things off with a quote from Rivers on his time with the team.
The team also released a heartfelt goodbye video going from the very beginning of Rivers' career on draft night to his final moments in a Chargers jersey.
It would not be a proper goodbye without a few "dadgummit's" sprinkled in there.
When looking back on "classic Rivers moments" it's hard to ignore this mic'd up video of No. 17 trash talking.
This gif about sums it up for Chargers fans.
Send some love to a Chargers fan today. They need it.
Even as a quarterback gets older or struggles towards the end of their time with a team, when a player has spent a long with one franchise the end is always sad.
One of the craziest moments of Rivers' career was when he somehow played in the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots with a torn ACL. For many, this was a defining moment for Rivers' commitment to the team. In one of his final interviews as a Charger, Rivers said what he is most proud of always going out there and giving it his all, and this is likely one of the biggest moments he felt he put it all out there.
Rivers memes in something other than a powdered blue jersey doesn't quite seem right, but we will have to get used to it.
There's no word yet on where Rivers will land next season and he did not give any hints in his goodbye statement with L.A.
-
