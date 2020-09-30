It's always a risk to bet on winless team in the NFL and someone learned that lesson the hard way in Week 3 when they lost $1 million after making two $500,000 bets on the New York Giants. The two bets were placed with the DraftKings Sportsbook.

With one of the bets, our gambling friend decided to bet on the Giants to cover the four-point spread. Basically, the Giants didn't even have to win the game, all they had to do was lose by three points or less and the bettor would have won some serious money (A four-point loss would have led to a push and the bettor would have gotten his money back).

Unfortunately for our bettor, the Giants didn't come through for him in a 36-9 loss to the 49ers. Although this game was a blowout on the scoreboard, it was actually pretty close for the better part of three quarters. With five minutes left in the third quarter, the 49ers were only leading 16-9, but after that, the wheels fell off the wagon for the Giants and the blowout was on.

Although betting the Giants might have seemed kind of crazy in this spot, it actually did make some sense in this game and that's because the 49ers were missing NINE STARTERS.

For the second $500,000 bet, our gambling friend wagered that Daniel Jones would throw for more than 244.5 yards. With Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman both out for San Francisco, betting big on Jones wasn't that crazy. However, Jones definitely didn't take advantage of the 49ers depleted defense. If anything, they took advantage of him. With four minutes left to play in the fourth quarter, Jones only had 136 passing yards in a game where he would finish with 179. Basically, he didn't even come close to hitting the 245 yards that were needed for our gambling friend to win his bet.

One thing that's not clear is whether one person lost $1 million betting on the Giants or if two people lost $500,000 each. When reached by the Action Network, a DraftKings spokesman wouldn't reveal whether it was one or two bettors who placed the $500,000 bets. Either way, this is the kind of loss that stings.

Of course, Week 3 wasn't a loss for everyone. For instance, the guy below won $36,000 after betting $1,000 that Patrick Mahomes would be the first player to score at touchdown during the Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Ravens on Monday.

If you're wondering how someone reacts when they win $36,000, you're in luck, because we have that video below.