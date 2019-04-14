Tyrann Mathieu on Russell Wilson contract rumors: 'Russ wants New York'

The deadline for the Seattle Seahawks to reach an agreement with Russell Wilson on a new contract is less than 24 hours away, as of this writing. Of course, the deadline is one that was set by Wilson himself and not be the league or the team, so it's possible that it can be broken. But that's what Wilson wants.

The relative unlikelihood of such a deal being reached has led to speculation about the quarterback's future in Seattle. Former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio made a prediction earlier this week that Wilson would be playing elsewhere next season.

"Just the way he gave the deadline," Del Rio said. "He's been a tremendous player there for them, but to me, that gives just enough ammo for the fans out there to not really like that and enough for the Seahawks to maybe do what they've done, jettisoning some of their other players before they overpay."

And he's not the only one who thinks Wilson might be on his way out the door. Wilson's longtime NFC West rival Tyrann Mathieu, formerly of the Cardinals and now with the Chiefs, thinks Wilson has a specific destination in mind.

Russ wants New York. But you ain’t heard that from T.. https://t.co/AWGBUAjaWj — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 14, 2019

It's not the first time that New York has come up as a potential landing spot for Wilson. He was asked about the situation during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" back in March, and specifically about the Giants rumors.

"I'm not sure the Seahawks are going to let me get away," Wilson said. "I love Seattle. Seattle is a special place, been able to win a Super Bowl there, go to two Super Bowls, multiple playoff games and everything else."

The Seahawks would seemingly be crazy to trade Wilson, but crazier things have certainly happened in the NFL. We'll have to see what happens after his deadline passes on April 15.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is reporting per a league source, that the Seahawks think that Wilson would like to play elsewhere, even if he hasn't and wouldn't ever say it. They also believe that this unspoken dynamic will cause Wilson to drive a harder bargain with them than he would with another team.