The Miami Dolphins have two of the NFL's most prolific wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. While both of them were inside the top 10 in receiving yards in 2022, there wasn't much production behind them. No Dolphins receiver outside of Hill and Waddle had 417 yards, meaning there's room for this position group to grow if someone can ascend in 2023. This offseason, Miami brought aboard two veteran receivers -- Robbie Chosen and Braxton Berrios -- and one of them is catching Hill's eye early.

"You never can go wrong by adding another speed guy," Hill said of Chosen, via SI.com.

Chosen signed with Miami after a 2022 season split between the Panthers and Cardinals. He was traded to Arizona in mid-October and was released by the team this offseason, helping pave the way for him to land in Miami and possibly be the No. 3 option for the Dolphins behind Hill and Waddle. As Hill notes, Chosen should be able to provide a little bit of a different profile than the rest of the Miami receivers.

"Him being 6-3, I didn't know he was that tall, lanky, and [was] able to catch the ball with ease," Hill continued. "He's definitely going to help us out in the red zone because he's a taller guy who can run some routes that me and JW (Jaylen Waddle) may not be able to run. Having him is definitely going to be valuable."

At 6-foot-3, Chosen is Miami's tallest receiver and does give the offense another speed threat who can stretch the field. The 30-year-old -- formerly known as Robby Anderson among other names -- came into the league as an undrafted free agent and signed on with the New York Jets. He quickly emerged as a solid contributor and has a 1,000-yard season already on his résumé. For his career, Chosen averages 13.2 yards per reception.

While Chosen can provide a bit more size and add to Miami's already speedy skill-position players, Berrios, meanwhile, will serve as an intriguing slot option. On top of those two offseason additions, the Dolphins still have Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Erik Ezukanma as carryovers from the 2022 season.