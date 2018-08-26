Tyreek Hill says he knows 'without a doubt' the Chiefs will have NFL's best offense
Hill believes his team has the best running back and tight end in the league, as well as a Hall of Fame coach
Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs busted out of the gates absolutely on fire offensively. Kansas City opened the season on a 5-0 stretch during which they averaged 32.8 points per game, with Alex Smith, Kareem Hunt, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill hitting big plays seemingly every other snap. The Chiefs then went on a prolonged midseason slump, but by the tail end of the year they had gotten back on track.
This year, Hill thinks the Chiefs will keep up that explosion all season.
"I know that we will be the best offense in this National Football League, without a doubt in my head," Hill said, per NFL.com. "We got the best tight end, the best running back, we got two of the best deep-ball threat receivers -- Sammy Watkins addition, who can do it all -- great offensive line, Hall of Fame coach. So the sky's the limit for us. It's up to us to put all the pieces together."
The man tasked with putting all the pieces together will be second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs traded Alex Smith to Washington this offseason in order to facilitate Mahomes' move into the starting lineup. While Smith made a bunch of plays downfield last season, it was not exactly his forte previously; but for Mahomes, that's his greatest strength.
That monster arm pairs well with Watkins and especially with Hill, who has deep speed to burn. "I feel like I'm the fastest -- the best at my position," Hill said. "I do everything that I'm supposed to do as a route runner. I am the fastest."
It's tough to think of a quarterback who has a better stable of weapons to whom he can distribute the ball, and it's always good to have offensive mastermind Andy Reid scheming a quarterback into position for success. The Chiefs do indeed have a strong offensive line, though we saw last year how quickly it can crumble if even one player sustains an injury. Mahomes is in a good position to hit the ground running and light up the scoreboard right away, but you never know what will happen with a first-year starter.
If the Chiefs' performance on defense during the preseason is any indication, though, they're going to need every last score Mahomes, Hunt, Hill, Kelce, Watkins, and company can muster.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bills vs. Bengals odds, top picks, bets
RJ White also recently finished in the top 1 percent of the nation's top handicapping cont...
-
Nagy explains decision to sit starters
The Bears sat most of their first team for the dress rehearsal game against the Chiefs
-
Ramsey blames NFL rules for Lee's injury
Lee was hit below the waist by Falcons defensive back Damontae Kazee and had to be carted off...
-
NFL DFS, Aug 26: Top DraftKings picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Jags' Lee carted off with knee injury
Lee is coming off a strong season that earned him a nice payday this offseason
-
Reuben Foster suffers concussion
Foster is already suspended for two games due to weapons and drug charges