The Denver Broncos haven't named a starting quarterback for Week 1 against the New York Giants yet. That's okay with head coach Vic Fangio, as the battle is ongoing.

"We haven't decided that yet," Fangio said to reporters at Broncos practice Tuesday. "We just want to do it at the right time. Obviously the right time for the players involved, the team involved, and for everybody. And we don't play another game (regular season) for 19 days."

Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are still competing for the job, as neither player has created separation from the other. Lock is 14 of 21 for 231 yards and two touchdowns (135.2 rating) while Bridgewater is 16 of 19 for 179 yards with two touchdowns (141.0 rating). Neither has thrown an interception nor recorded a fumble.

"We got two quarterbacks we feel we can go with with," Fangio said. "Competition does that. It's pretty damn close. It's hard to come up with a guy after each practice. It's been close, but close to the good."

Denver has had 10 starting quarterbacks in the last five seasons -- the most in the NFL. The Broncos have ranked in the bottom five in passing touchdowns, passer rating, yards per attempt and completion percentage in that span, so it's paramount Denver gets this quarterback selection right.

Bridgewater had a better 2020 season than Lock, but Lock has had a strong camp and has worked with Peyton Manning in the offseason. The decision will be a difficult one for Fangio, even though he's been pleased with how both players have performed over the past month.

"I will talk to them when the time comes when we do declare one or the other (the starter)," Fangio said. "I think they know it's close. They see the film of each other, and the good thing is they're pulling for each other. Both want each other to do good and make it a hard decision for us -- and they've succeeded in that."

