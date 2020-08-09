Watch Now: Final Thoughts On Opt-Out ( 0:55 )

Reuben Foster has been activated off of Washington's physically unable to perform list, the team announced Sunday morning. Foster, a veteran linebacker who was signed by Washington in November of 2018, missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL and LCL during his first practice with Washington last May.

The 31st overall pick in the 2017 draft, Foster has appeared in just 16 games during the first three years of his NFL career. After missing six games during his rookie season with an injury, Foster was handed a two-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy before the start of the 2018 season. Foster appeared in six games that season before he was released by the 49ers after he was arrested for domestic violence. Foster was claimed off of waivers by Washington three days after he was waived by the 49ers. He was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Last offseason, an internal NFL investigation found no evidence to support Foster being suspended, which led to him being reinstated to the Washington's active roster. Foster was, however, fined two game checks and put into an accountability plan developed in conjunction with Washington and the NFLPA. The accountability plan included counseling, a living arrangement, weekly meetings, and community service.

The 26-year-old Foster will join a Washington defense that finished just 27th in the league in scoring defense last season. During the draft, Washington spent four picks on the defensive side of the ball that included the selection of former Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick. Washington also selected former Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson, former Arkansas safety Kamren Curl and former NC State defensive end James Smith-Williams.

While Washington will welcome Foster into the fold, it recently parted ways with running back Derrius Guice after Guice had been arrested on domestic violence-related charges, including felony strangulation. With Guice now out of the picture, Washington's running game will now rely on future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson and rookie Antonio Gibson.