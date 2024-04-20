While they are still in pursuit of their first Super Bowl win, NFL running backs Alvin Kamara and Raheem Mostert won a championship in a different sport down in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. The duo played an integral role in helping Team Verizon/Rising Son's prevail in the second annual SFC "The Catch," a made-for-TV offshore fishing competition, which aired on CBS Sports Network, that pairs Sports Fishing Championship's top anglers with current NFL players.

The first catch of the day belonged to the Saints tailback, who reeled in a mahi. The Dolphins veteran caught a sailfish before later catching a second -- at the same time as Kamara and angler Toby Berthelot.

"Chaos. Organized chaos," Kamara said of his team being able to catch three sailfish at once. "It was great. Lot of moving parts, but I think we did it effortlessly. Raheem was on there. He was fighting for his life. I was fighting for my life for a second. I got mine in first. We had to give Raheem some moral support."

"I was a little nervous," Mostert added. "I felt like I was the last one on the reel. I just tried to do my best to make sure that we had the three-peat."

Several other NFL players took part in the event, including Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, brothers and running backs Dalvin and James Cook, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

The Sports Fishing Championship is the world's largest owner and media rights holder of saltwater fishing tournaments. The SFC will feature 13 tournaments from April through August, with the destinations ranging from the Gulf of Mexico, up the Atlantic seaboard, and in the Bahamas.