Super Bowl LVIII concluded less than 24 hours ago, with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and we are already looking ahead to next year's big game. On Monday, the logo for Super Bowl LIX was revealed, and it is on brand with the host city, with bright colors and a beaded look.

New Orleans will host the Super Bowl in 2025, with the game taking place at the Caesars Superdome, home of the Saints.

Where is 2025 Super Bowl?

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo

The Superdome is an important location for the people of the city. When Hurricane Katrina destroyed much of the city in 2005, the fear was that the Superdome would have to be demolished. However, with the "biggest stadium reconstruction project in American history, the Superdome was reborn," according to the stadium's official website. The stadium was a symbol of the recovery and served as a "Refuge of Last Resort" for 30,000 evacuees during the natural disaster.

The Superdome has served many purposes, helping the city in a time of need as well as hosting major events and concerts.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said they started preparing for the New Orleans Super Bowl two years ago.

New Orleans was originally scheduled to host this year's championship game, Super Bowl LVIII, but they ran into a dilemma when the league increased the regular season from 17 to 18 total weeks. The additional game pushed back the Super Bowl one week, which conflicted with Mardi Gras. Las Vegas was instead given the Super Bowl in 2024, and New Orleans was moved to a year later.

This is far from New Orleans' first rodeo. Next February's event will mark the 11th Super Bowl hosted in the vibrant city. After next year, New Orleans will be tied with Miami for most Super Bowls hosted by a city. Caesars Superdome will extend its own record for most Super Bowls hosted by a stadium, with its eighth coming up.

The first Super Bowl in the Big Easy was more 50 years ago, Super Bowl IV in 1970. The Chiefs, who are currently have the second-best odds to win it all next year, were crowned the winners of that game.

Most recently, New Orleans welcomed in football fans from around the world for the big game in 2013, in Super Bowl XLVII, when the Ravens defeated the 49ers. That Super Bowl is often remembered as the Harbaugh Bowl, with head coaches and brothers Jim and John Harbaugh facing off, or the game when the stadium had the lights go off during Beyoncé and Destiny's Child's halftime performance.

According to a study from the University of New Orleans, the 2013 Super Bowl generated about $480 million.

Being in Vegas, this past Super Bowl was certainly lively, meaning next year's has a lot to live up to. But they are ready to bring top-level entertainment to football fans.

"We're about to put on one of the largest open parties on the planet," said Marcus Brown, who is the chair of the New Orleans Super Bowl LIX host committee.

Here is a look at all Super Bowls hosted in New Orleans: