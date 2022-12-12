This summer, Mason Rudolph found himself in a quarterback battle he was never going to win. His competition, Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, received considerably more reps in training camp while getting all the first-team snaps during the preseason. Rudolph, after finishing behind both players in the position battle, was kept on the 53-man roster but was a healthy scratch in each of Pittsburgh's first 12 games.

Rudolph was in street clothes when Trubisky was thrust into action after Pickett entered concussion protocol during Sunday's eventual 16-14 loss to Baltimore. While he has not been informed of the team's possible plans should Pickett miss an extended period of time, Rudolph said he would welcome the chance to contribute more to the Steelers' cause, which could mean getting a future start.

"Of course, I want to play," Rudolph told the media on Monday, via Chris Adamski of the Tribune-Review. "I take advantage of the reps I do get. Any competitor wants to be out for his team, winning and putting his hand in the pile."

Trubisky should still be considered the front-runner to replace Pickett if Pittsburgh's rookie quarterback is not able to come back in time for Sunday's road game against the suddenly-surging Carolina Panthers. But given Trubisky's three costly interceptions during Sunday's loss to Baltimore, the Steelers may consider giving Rudolph extra reps in practice while considering their options.

"I try to stay consistent all year," Rudolph said of his daily preparation. "Whether that's the film aspect or prepping and doing what I can to for the two other guys. ... Physically, I don't get a lot of reps in practice, but finding time to throw here and there."

It'll be interesting to see what the Steelers do if Pickett can't play against the Panthers, who have enjoyed stellar play this season from pass rusher Brian Burns and cornerback Jaycee Horn. While he has had his moments, Trubisky has largely underperformed in his six appearances. His interceptions on Sunday were costly, but Trubisky should be credited for taking more risks after his conservative play during the season's first month contributed to him losing his job to Pickett.

In Rudolph, the Steelers have a quarterback who has been in the system since 2018. While he's made just one start since, Rudolph did post a 5-3 record as the team's starting quarterback when Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending injury two weeks into the 2019 season. If given the chance to play, Rudolph would surely be motivated to play well as he looks to find his next NFL home this offseason.