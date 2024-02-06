Aaron Rodgers couldn't return from his Week 1 injury in time to revive his New York Jets debut in 2023. The veteran quarterback is set to return in 2024, and not only that, but with a clean slate of backups on the depth chart. All signs point to former first-round draft pick Zach Wilson exiting via trade, according to ESPN, though some league executives only anticipate Wilson fetching a late-rounder in return.

It's not surprising Wilson wouldn't have a robust trade market. Though he's still just 24, three years removed from going No. 2 overall, he's gone just 12-21 in three abbreviated seasons as a starter, completing just 57% of his throws along the way.

Zach Wilson NYJ • QB • #2 CMP% 60.1 YDs 2271 TD 8 INT 7 YD/Att 6.17 View Profile

But if the Jets are, in fact, willing to deal the former BYU standout for cheap, if not release him outright, which teams might have an inkling of interest? Here are three potential suitors for the 2024 offseason:

Josh Allen is close with Aaron Rodgers, who's been one of Wilson's biggest advocates. While the Jets probably wouldn't love dealing their former top-three pick to a division rival, Buffalo has a QB in Allen whose play style better aligns with Wilson. The Bills could also stand to infuse some long-term upside to their backup room, which is currently led by Kyle Allen.

Wilson was unfairly compared to Patrick Mahomes coming out of BYU, but there wouldn't be a better mentor for the physically gifted youngster. K.C. hasn't yet developed a long-term backup for Mahomes, either, with Blaine Gabbert replacing Chad Henne as the veteran No. 2 this year. Wilson would surely embrace the chance to learn under Andy Reid.

They need a QB, and while Wilson may not be that guy, he'd at least offer more competition for Aidan O'Connell under center. That is, of course, if the new regime doesn't work hard to leave the first round of the 2024 draft with a new signal-caller, and/or swing bigger via trade for someone like Justin Fields.

Few teams have embraced the QB restoration project quite like the Rams in recent years, taking in-season swings on Baker Mayfield and Carson Wentz in successive years. While Matthew Stafford is entrenched as the starter after a resurgent 2023, L.A. could once again use a younger developmental option, with Wentz scheduled to hit free agency.

They would surely prefer for Jalen Hurts' backup to be more established, but perhaps in-house project Tanner McKee will rise to the No. 2 job this offseason. Regardless, the Eagles have always been proactive about accumulating QB assets, Wilson is mobile like Hurts, and the team was reportedly heavily interested in the maligned Jets QB coming out of college. New York general manager Joe Douglas is also an old friend, previously working alongside Howie Roseman in Philly.