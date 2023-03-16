St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington has been suspended two games by the NHL for "rough and unsportsmanlike conduct" against Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman during Wednesday's game. Binnington was given a match penalty after he left the crease and attacked Hartman, who clipped Binnington after scoring a goal in the second period.

Binnington will lose $64,864.86 during the two-game suspension and that money will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

As a result of Binnington going after Hartman, a large tussle broke out between the two teams. Once Binnington ignited a brawl of sorts, Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury decided to get involved.

Fleury made his way down towards Binnington and squared up with the fiery Blues netminder. But before Binnington and Fleury could become dance partners and start a rare goalie on goalie fight, linesmen intervened and held them back.

"I'm not surprised. I've seen Jordan do a few things in his career," Fleury said following the Wild's 8-5 win, according to USA Today. "That's why I went. I made (the decision) pretty quick."

Binnington didn't hold any hard feelings towards Fleury for attempting to come down and drop the gloves.

"I'm not surprised. I kind of think it was our moment, but I got nothing but respect for Fleury, too," Binnington said. "He's a legendary goalie. Coming down there, shows a lot about him."

In addition to Binnington receiving a match penalty, Fleury also received a penalty for leaving his crease, while Hartman was given a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Hartman certainly didn't hide his feelings regarding Binnington after the game.

Binnington has a history of leaving his crease and getting physical, was surprised that he was given a match penalty for his role in the altercation.