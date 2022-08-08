The Boston Bruins have signed captain Patrice Bergeron to a one-year, $2.5 contract for the 2022-23 season, according to an announcement from the team. Bergeron can also earn an additional $2.5 million if he hits certain performance-based incentives.

Bergeron is coming off a season in which he registered 65 points (25 goals and 40 assists) in 73 games. The Bruins captain also added three goals and four assists in seven playoff games during the 2021-22 campaign.

He has spent his entire 18-year career with the Bruins, and has served as the team captain since January 2021 when he replaced longtime Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara. He was originally selected by the Bruins with the No. 45 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft. Throughout his NHL career, Bergeron has recorded 400 goals and 582 assists in 1,216 games.

The Bruins center is among the most decorated players in team history as he ranks:

Third in games played (1,216)

Third in game-winning goals (74)

Fourth in goals (400)

Fourth in assists (582)

Fourth in points (127)

Additionally, Bergeron also ranks second in franchise history in playoff games played (167), second in playoff points (127), third in playoff assists (78) and is tied for third in playoff goals (49).

Bergeron will continue to center Boston's top line alongside David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall.