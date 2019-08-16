Buffalo Sabres unveil golden 50th anniversary jerseys, announce they'll go back to royal blue in 2020

This upcoming season will be the Buffalo Sabres' 50th, a milestone that they're preparing to celebrate in a variety of ways. One of those ways is with a new commemorative jersey, which they unveiled on Friday morning.

The 50th anniversary Sabres alternate brings a golden touch, pairing a "fluorescent gold" with the team's primary navy blue on a white jersey. The uniform will also feature white gloves. Check it out:

Every primary logo from the team's history will be featured on the inner neckline of the jersey, which is a cool touch to pay homage to the franchise's past. The Sabres will wear the jersey during 13 home games next season.

Between the gold trim and the white gloves, it's hard not to get some Vegas Golden Knights vibes from this new look. But overall, it's a pretty solid one-year special.

The 50th anniversary jersey wasn't the only bit of uniform news to come out of Buffalo this week, though. The team also announced Thursday that they'll be reverting to royal blue as their primary color starting with the 2020-21 season.

Coming 2020-21: royal blue.



But this year, we’re going gold. Tomorrow at 10 a.m. we reveal our #Sabres50 uniform. pic.twitter.com/Wq0RlqtSrh — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 15, 2019

The Sabres wore royal blue and gold from their inception in 1970 up until 1996, when they switched to black and red with the infamous "Goathead" jerseys. The team has worn navy blue and gold since 2006, though they've mixed in some royal blue alternate looks since then.

However, fans have been clamoring for the team to go back to royal blue full-time (for good reason) and they'll finally get their wish in 2020.

The team hasn't unveiled exactly what they'll be wearing when they make the switch, but it'll likely be something similar to what we've seen in the past. Frankly, it would be hard to beat this proposal for a three-uniform set:

If that set were to be installed, the white road jersey would instantly become one of the league's best looks. The "Goathead" jersey is certainly a polarizing one, but it would make for an interesting change of pace as an alternate. Plus, '90s nostalgia is all the rage these days. Just saying!

In any case, Buffalo has some exciting fresh looks in their future, and that should come as welcome news for a franchise that has been stuck with a rather dull look as they try to turn the corner.