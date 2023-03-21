Fanatics is the NHL's new uniform outfitter. The league announced a 10-year agreement with the apparel company on Tuesday that results in Fanatics becoming the league's official outfitter of on-ice uniforms, as well as authentic retail jerseys.

The deal will begin in the 2024-25 season.

"This expansion of our partnership with Fanatics is a reflection of our shared commitment to innovation, performance, and serving our Players and fans," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a press release. "Fanatics is a sports industry market leader and with its proven track-record in e-commerce and retail operations, licensed fan merchandise and performance gear -- including the popular NHL replica jerseys and Authentic Pro performance and training products -- our Players and fans should look forward to what Fanatics will bring to the best uniforms in all of sports."

The NHL previously has had a long-term deal with Fanatics as a partner since 2005. The company served as the official manufacturer of NHL apparel and hats since the 2017-18 campaign. Since 2018, Fanatics has designed NHL's Authentic Pro product line, which is the official performance, training and headwear products that are worn by NHL players and coaches.

However, they never made the on-ice uniforms. That's Adidas, which currently serves as the league's official supplier of uniforms and apparel. The NHL's agreement with Adidas will expire following the 2023-24 season because in July 2022, Adidas didn't express interest in renewing its contract with the the league.

Adidas had been the NHL's uniform and apparel supplier since the 2017-18 season, when they replaced Reebok. Prior to that, Reebok had been the league's supplier since the 2005-06 campaign.