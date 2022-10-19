Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, according to an announcement from head coach Jared Bednar. Landeskog had the surgery performed on Tuesday.

Landeskog hasn't played at all during the 2022-23 season and missed the duration of training camp.

"Landy is dealing with an injury from last season, lower-body, and he's not ready to go," Bednar said in September when Landeskog wasn't ready for training camp. "We don't have a timetable yet for putting him on the ice. He won't skate anytime soon."

This all comes after Landeskog's 2021-22 regular season was cut short due to knee surgery that he had performed in March. However, the Colorado captain did make his return for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, when he registered 20 points (11 goals and nine assists) in 20 games during the Avalanche's Stanley Cup run.

Landeskog is coming off of a season in which he tallied 59 points (30 goals and 29 assists) in 51 games. The Avalanche winger was on pace for a career season before being forced to undergo knee surgery last March.

Landeskog is currently signed through the 2028-29 season after inking an eight-year, $56 million contract extension last summer. The 29-year-old star was originally selected by the Avalanche with the No. 2 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft and has registered 248 goals and 323 assists during his 11 seasons with the franchise.